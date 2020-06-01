Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 29-31, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Brian Dean Hughes, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Wayne Voldness, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Mallory Smith Barber, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office

Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Freddie Wayne Hill Jr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

James Leroy Stone, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Carl Eugene Grissom, 27 — assault and battery second degree two counts

Abigail Louise Ronco, 30 — buggery two counts

Evin Rae Davenport, 29 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Mallory Smith Barber, 32 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts

Keenan Wayne Varney, 39 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense bench warrant

Kendale McKie, 41 — violation of city ordinance public drunk

Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Dallas Earl Williams, 60 — domestic violence third degree

Byron Lajonta Jackson, 40 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places

Brandon Lee Hall, 23 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Nathaniel Lewis Maddox, 39 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Matthew Ryan Epperly, 34 — speeding more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit, driving on wrong side of road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance driver's license violation, violation of city ordinance disregard sign, signal

Gerald Daniel Daugherty, 46 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)

Antonio Nelson Quarles, 42 — domestic violence third degree

Damian Alexander Connor, 31 — buggery three counts

Courtney Maurice Roundtree, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Montana Monteray Cullum, 31 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brad Joshua Adams, 33 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Liam Greyson Mitchum, 29 — domestic violence third degree

Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties bondsman off bond, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond

Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond

Ronnie Boseman, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Harvey Dillard Bellamy III, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense

Antonio Curry, 37 — public disorderly conduct 

Irene Robenia Morris, 43 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Calvin Bernard Bush, 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Anthony Lane Baxter, 22 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Maviano Lucas Morales, 20 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving without a license first offense, throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections, assault and battery third degree, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Alvarez Rogilio Flores, 44 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Gerald Daniel Daugherty, 46 — receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less

Samuel Joshua Miller, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Bobby Brewer III, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

Bryan Austin Addy, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington County)

Breon Rashad Crawford, 23 — simple possession of marijuana bench warrant

Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29 — reckless driving bench warrant, failure to obey traffic control devices bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant

Travis Edward Spears, 43 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Sayan Bandyopadhyay, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Quentin Vershad Woods Sr., 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant

Dillon Laverne Hutto, 26 — assault and battery third degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Tags