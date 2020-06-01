These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for May 29-31, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24 — assault and battery first degree, kidnapping, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Brian Dean Hughes, 37 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Wayne Voldness, 37 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Mallory Smith Barber, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Freddie Wayne Hill Jr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
James Leroy Stone, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Carl Eugene Grissom, 27 — assault and battery second degree two counts
Abigail Louise Ronco, 30 — buggery two counts
Evin Rae Davenport, 29 — Habitual Traffic Offenders driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Mallory Smith Barber, 32 — manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond two counts
Keenan Wayne Varney, 39 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Kendale McKie, 41 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Dallas Earl Williams, 60 — domestic violence third degree
Byron Lajonta Jackson, 40 — trespassing/unlawful entry into enclosed places
Brandon Lee Hall, 23 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Nathaniel Lewis Maddox, 39 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Matthew Ryan Epperly, 34 — speeding more than 15 but less than 25 mph over the speed limit, driving on wrong side of road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance driver's license violation, violation of city ordinance disregard sign, signal
Gerald Daniel Daugherty, 46 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant (Aiken)
Antonio Nelson Quarles, 42 — domestic violence third degree
Damian Alexander Connor, 31 — buggery three counts
Courtney Maurice Roundtree, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Montana Monteray Cullum, 31 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brad Joshua Adams, 33 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Liam Greyson Mitchum, 29 — domestic violence third degree
Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties bondsman off bond, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense bondsman off bond
Alister Keith Wingard, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Ronnie Boseman, 59 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Harvey Dillard Bellamy III, 40 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Tracy Lee Snipes, 41 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense
Antonio Curry, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Irene Robenia Morris, 43 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Calvin Bernard Bush, 54 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Anthony Lane Baxter, 22 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Maviano Lucas Morales, 20 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving without a license first offense, throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections, assault and battery third degree, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Alvarez Rogilio Flores, 44 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Gerald Daniel Daugherty, 46 — receiving stolen goods, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, obtain signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less
Samuel Joshua Miller, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Bobby Brewer III, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Bryan Austin Addy, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services detainer hold (Lexington County)
Breon Rashad Crawford, 23 — simple possession of marijuana bench warrant
Victoria Shantelle Thomas, 29 — reckless driving bench warrant, failure to obey traffic control devices bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant
Travis Edward Spears, 43 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Sayan Bandyopadhyay, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Quentin Vershad Woods Sr., 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Dillon Laverne Hutto, 26 — assault and battery third degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree