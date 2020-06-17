Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Torron Charles Hubbard, 42 — driving under the influence per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content.08 but less than .10 first offense

James Dewey Minor, 55 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Daniel Alvin Hiers, 25 — public disorderly conduct

William Patrick Hayes, 36 — hold for violation of probation

Mark Joseph Reid, 25 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud five counts

Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud

Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud

Jermaine Darnel Garriett, 23 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony bondsman off bond

Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 33 — assault and battery third degree

Frederick Rodriguez, 31 — assault and battery third degree

Alex Christopher Robinson, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Casey Lynn Switzer, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Daniel Joseph Reichert, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

James Hugh Robinson Jr., 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

