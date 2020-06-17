These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 16, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Torron Charles Hubbard, 42 — driving under the influence per se/driving under unlawful alcohol content.08 but less than .10 first offense
James Dewey Minor, 55 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Daniel Alvin Hiers, 25 — public disorderly conduct
William Patrick Hayes, 36 — hold for violation of probation
Mark Joseph Reid, 25 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud five counts
Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud
Jermaine Darnel Garriett, 23 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony bondsman off bond
Amanda Lee Ann Williams, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Frederick Rodriguez, 31 — assault and battery third degree
Alex Christopher Robinson, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Casey Lynn Switzer, 41 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Daniel Joseph Reichert, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
James Hugh Robinson Jr., 47 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense