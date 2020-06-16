These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 15, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brittany Ann Parker, 33 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant
Robert Lee Stallings Jr., 25 — driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Cameron Stewart McPherson, 18 — failure to comply bench warrant
Adam Lee Keen, 30 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (Lexington)
Ted Lamar Scott, 25 — hold for Georgia parole
Michelle Chantelle Reed, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Shannetta Monique Davis-Hardiman, 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Kristopher Hugh Hemminger, 31 — reckless driving bondsman off bond, driving without a license first offense bondsman off bond, reckless driving bench warrant, driving without a license bench warrant
Brannon Christopher Williford, 18 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, violation of city ordinance public drunk, violation of city ordinance public consumption