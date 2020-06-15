Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 12-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

James Louie Corley Jr., 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third offense municipal court commitment

Darius Malik Reddish, 22 — hold for Bamberg County for safekeeping

Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41 — hold for electronic monitoring

Donterry Isacc Staley, 28 — hold for Bamberg County for safekeeping

Cody Drew Boone, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense

Larry Alford, 31 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense

Toby Tyler Williams, 23 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Harvey Dillard Bellamy, 40 — forgery less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57) two counts

Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts, forger less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57)

Megan Marie White, 32 — forgery less than $10,000

Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts

Nicholas Tahan Cooper, 29 — violation of city ordinance indecent behavior

Ivy Faunce, 21 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense

Carla Tenille Walkingstick, 41 — possession of narcotic in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense

Lisa Elaine Burke, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Keisha Lavon Adams, 44 — domestic violence second degree

Summer Nicole Lewis, 35 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree two counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense general sessions court bench warrant

Michael Kenneth Adams, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of county ordinance damage to county property

John Russel Vernon, 65 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Christopher Dwayne Odom, 27 — manufacture meth first offense, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc., 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense

Andrea Shea Lowe, 36 — trafficking in heroin, morphine etc., 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense, manufacture meth first offense

Christopher Lydell Primus Gerideau, 49 — public disorderly conduct

Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000

Russell Seawright, 35 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence first degree

Alonzo Smith, 61 — public disorderly conduct

Billy Joe Leggett, 62 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $2,000

Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 31 — unlawful to possess, dispose of or distribute prescription drugs bondsman off bond, violation of Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B with penalties bondsman off bond

Raheem Malik Benjamin, 28 — assault and battery third degree

Rebekah Michelle Clark, 27 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense

Vincent Edward Delong, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense

Mark Joseph Reid Jr., 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less magistrate court bench warrant, financial transaction card theft

Terry Van Duvall II, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave

Katherine Elizabeth Propst, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Christopher Joseph Griffin, 27 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person two counts, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Tyler Carey Dwayne Moxley, 21 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense

Michael Aaron Jones, 43 — assault and battery second degree, hold for Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Moncks Corner, S.C., detainer hold

Jessica Mechelle Tice, 32 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

James Mark Cawley Jr., 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Randy George Craine, 55 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Steve Darnell Thomas, 37 — assault and battery third degree

Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — financial transaction card fraud more than $500 in six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft

Malik Davon Lee, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Christian Matthew Bovee, 42 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants, financial transaction card theft

Belinda Kay Johnson, 51 — domestic violence third degree

