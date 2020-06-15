These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 12-13, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Louie Corley Jr., 55 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third offense municipal court commitment
Darius Malik Reddish, 22 — hold for Bamberg County for safekeeping
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41 — hold for electronic monitoring
Donterry Isacc Staley, 28 — hold for Bamberg County for safekeeping
Cody Drew Boone, 25 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense
Larry Alford, 31 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense
Toby Tyler Williams, 23 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Harvey Dillard Bellamy, 40 — forgery less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57) two counts
Robin Rene Bairefoot, 34 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts, forger less than $10,000 (enhancement per 16-1-57)
Megan Marie White, 32 — forgery less than $10,000
Rebecca Kay Bales, 45 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts
Nicholas Tahan Cooper, 29 — violation of city ordinance indecent behavior
Ivy Faunce, 21 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense
Carla Tenille Walkingstick, 41 — possession of narcotic in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Lisa Elaine Burke, 47 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Keisha Lavon Adams, 44 — domestic violence second degree
Summer Nicole Lewis, 35 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, assault and battery third degree two counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense general sessions court bench warrant
Michael Kenneth Adams, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of county ordinance damage to county property
John Russel Vernon, 65 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Christopher Dwayne Odom, 27 — manufacture meth first offense, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc., 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense
Andrea Shea Lowe, 36 — trafficking in heroin, morphine etc., 4 grams or more but less than 14 grams second offense, manufacture meth first offense
Christopher Lydell Primus Gerideau, 49 — public disorderly conduct
Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — shoplifting $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057), possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V second or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000
Russell Seawright, 35 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence first degree
Alonzo Smith, 61 — public disorderly conduct
Billy Joe Leggett, 62 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $2,000
Jeffrey Todd Frazier, 31 — unlawful to possess, dispose of or distribute prescription drugs bondsman off bond, violation of Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B with penalties bondsman off bond
Raheem Malik Benjamin, 28 — assault and battery third degree
Rebekah Michelle Clark, 27 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Vincent Edward Delong, 29 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base second offense offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense
Mark Joseph Reid Jr., 25 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less magistrate court bench warrant, financial transaction card theft
Terry Van Duvall II, 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave
Katherine Elizabeth Propst, 32 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Christopher Joseph Griffin, 27 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person two counts, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Tyler Carey Dwayne Moxley, 21 — burglary (non-violent) second degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Peggy Williams Patterson, 56 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense
Michael Aaron Jones, 43 — assault and battery second degree, hold for Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Moncks Corner, S.C., detainer hold
Jessica Mechelle Tice, 32 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
James Mark Cawley Jr., 30 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Randy George Craine, 55 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Steve Darnell Thomas, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — financial transaction card fraud more than $500 in six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Malik Davon Lee, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Christian Matthew Bovee, 42 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrants, financial transaction card theft
Belinda Kay Johnson, 51 — domestic violence third degree