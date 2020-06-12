These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 11, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Fatima Jean Chambers, 43 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Christopher Todd Randall, 30 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Dalton Daniel Arnett, 28 — domestic violence second degree
Clifford Daniel Strickland, 40 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) second offense, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Shaw DeSilver Bellman, 37 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant
Richard Vinnie Keller, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Catarion Misael De Lon Balux, 19 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, hold for immigration
Cornelius Omar Mitchell, 32 — possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole two counts, pointing and presenting firearms at a person three counts, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, violation of Drug Distribution Law Prohibited Acts B penalties, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Tykeawon Devan Tyler, 17 — possession of weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, attempted murder
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Joseph Cleveland Trull, 54 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (Aiken), hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Kamron Ryan Hall, 37 — domestic violence third degree, malicious injury to animals or personal property
Avery Herman Snipes Jr., 48 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Robert Lee Stallings Jr., 25 — unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Deandre Tyree Gaiters, 24 — driving without a license first offense bench warrants, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bench warrant, reckless driving bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
John Thomas Belote, 36 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Adrianna Hope Morse, 32 — forgery value less than $10,000 three counts
Adam Lee McCollum, 38 — forgery value less than $10,000 nine counts
Billy Joe Leggett, 62 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident