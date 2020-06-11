These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 10, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
James Lewis Sirois, 55 — public disorderly conduct, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Shanda Leanda Cummings, 43 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct
Jordan Charles Marshall, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Carrie Anne Blackburn, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or more second offense
Brashawn O’Neal Green, 27 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
Christopher Daniel Bryer, 40 — driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, simple possession of marijuana bench warrant, detainer hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Devin Dashawn Williams, 25 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana second or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance Schedule I to V second offense, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Savion Damiso Harrison, 19 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Johnathan Daniel Brockington, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, malicious injury to animals, personal property grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Lisha Marie Williams, 50 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Steven Wayne Gower, 51 — use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Melissa Jean Shepard, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to lave on request bondsman off bond, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Robert Micheal Johnson, 39 — petit or simple larceny