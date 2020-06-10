These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 9, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jamie Maxine Lower, 38 — public disorderly conduct
Eric Terrance Smith, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Brian Christopher Kealey, 37 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Madeleine Hodge Vertucci, 36 — manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II second offense
Nekia Shantal King-Simon, 41 — malicious injury to animals, personal property
Javon Maurice Croft, 22 — removing or affixing license plate to conceal or misrepresent identity
Wynessiah Lakyra King, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Harry John Maciekowich, 61 — domestic violence third degree bondsman off bond
Michael Scott Gooding, 39 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, breach of peace nonaggravated in nature
D’Vonte Lamar Hickson, 22 — domestic violence second degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property
Edward Dwayne Cartin, 56 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 bondsman off bond
Anthony Rudy Jones, 41 — assault and battery third degree
Kathi Beard Raines, 64 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
William Jeremiah Hawkins, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Carrie Anne Blackburn, 47 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Mary Lee Hogan Abney, 36 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Nautica Joyelle Morgan, 23 — armed robber/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, hold for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold, hold for Georgetown Police Department detainer hold