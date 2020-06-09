These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 8, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Joseph Almond Guin, 37 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Tommy Mack Small, 66 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jimmy Christopher Carroll, 38 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Javon Maurice Croft, 22 — domestic violence second degree, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Richard Quincy Brockington, 38 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Crystal Frasier Gilbert, 42 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Anthony Davis Coates Jr., 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Devron Markiest McKevie, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Demorris Deshawn Harris, 28 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrant
Grover Lamont Miller, 47 — assault and battery first degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less two counts
Dakoda Paul Mason, 26 — financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts, federally chartered or insured financial institution crime
Zachary Scott Armstrong, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
Aleyoni Diamond Harris, 18 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — violation of city ordinance public drunk two counts
Nicholas Beecher Fry, 30 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Akia Raziel Jordan, 27 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, violation of city ordinance unlawful transport of alcohol, littering not more than 15 pounds, driving without a license first offense, violation of city ordinance resisting arrest
Edward Dwayne Cartin, 56 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less