These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Lee Gary Brown, 29 — driving under the influence first offense
Otis Keith Owens, 38 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death second or subsequent offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Ashley Gabrielle Arenas, 28 — forgery value less than $10,000 two counts, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a six month period, financial transaction card theft, forgery value less than $10,000
Tbias Deonte Harris, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Edward Lee Glover, 52 — driving under suspension commitment, simple larceny commitment
Vanessa Marie Luke, 35 — violation of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tiaja Lashay Frazier, 20 — speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Larry Houeston Hurst, 45 — unlawful communication
Amanda Caroline Faulkner, 44 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Hunter Ready, 24 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Dalton Jay Jones, 23 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less
Dondi Eric Steven McCormick Jr., 21 — violation of county ordinance animals creating a nuisance
Destiny Rae Janvier, 33 — failure to return rented objects fraudulent appropriation, driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Arianna Janessa Black, 20 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Amanda Elaine Wyatt, 28 — distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of methamphetamine) bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Jennifer Young Mitchell, 37 — hold, disorderly conduct