These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 3-4, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Richard Charles Tilley — unlawful carrying of pistol, simple possession marijuana, open container beer, DUI first offense
Kelly Marie Jones — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD, and schedule II first offense
Mark Allen Thomas — resisting arrest, assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animal, property value $2,000 or less
Monique Shantay Miles — forgery value less than $10,000
John Leslie Blackston — detainer hold for Edgefield County, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Cindy Michelle Beard — open container bench warrant
Tamela C. Foss — suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Richard Jay Barker — domestic violence third degree bench warrant
Jerome McNeil, Jr. — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Arnold Patrick Reeves — attempted armed or allegedly armed robbery two counts, attempted murder, possess weapon during violent crime, murder
Greg Peat Shay — malicious injury to animal, personal property value $2,000 or less
Salemia Clara Copeland — driving under the influence less than .10 third offense, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle
Megan Elaine Stark — public disorderly conduct
Rick Antonio Brown — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI second offense
Corderah Maurice Glover — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Sergio Trevor Villalobos — public disorderly conduct
Anthony Lewis — open container of beer, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, public disorderly conduct
Cordell Cornelius Stroman — entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Cheyenne Rathbone — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Robin Melissa Chester — giving false information to law enforcement, manufacture meth first offense
Brittany Nichole Winburn — entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, public disorderly conduct
Erin Leigh Grandy — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay, hold for Columbia County Probation per National Crime Information Center
Richard Dale McCarty — domestic violence second degree
Keith Carl Wilson — public disorderly conduct
Richard W. Larkin — unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Franklin Eugene Richardson — hold for Georgia Probation and Parole detainer hold, hold for Horry County Sheriff's Office, S.C. detainer hold
Eric Nathaniel Wells — malicious injury to animal, personal property value $2,000 or less three counts
Darry Jackson Redding — domestic violence first degree, assault and battery third degree
Paul William Teti, Jr. — littering not more than 15 lbs, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, driving under the influence license suspended for DUI first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken