These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 1, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Angea Yessenia Bran, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Briana Jaquan Redding, 19 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a six-month period four counts
Michael Lee Sutton, 46 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Courtney Tanai Foreman, 37 — violation of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Skylare Tynice Lafay Gramblin, 28 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Micheal Martin, 23 — domestic violence third degree
Jasmine Sade Johnson, 27 — fraudulent check or stop payment or stop payment $500 or less first offense
Marcy Lyntrell Coleman, 44 — public disorderly conduct, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Chantrell Johnnya Coleman, 21 — public disorderly conduct
Deangelo Marquis Williams, 30 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored
Maurice Lamont Byrd, 29 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person, legal custodian unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person
Laprintise Artavous Williams, 29 — driving under the influence second offense bondsman off bond, driving under the influence second offense
Keith Mitchell Waters, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Matthew James Jacobs, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense