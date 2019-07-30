Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 29, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — failure to comply, assault and battery third degree

Latoya Jermisha Glover, 37 — public disorderly conduct

Lewis Linzy Butler Jr., 27 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

Bradley Adin Richardson, 48 — domestic violence second degree

Noland William Diggs, 37 — domestic violence second degree

Alexis Nicole Robinson, 29 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident

Demetrius Raynard McIlwain, 45 — public disorderly conduct

William Odell Swancey, 73 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Divis Lee Johnson, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Clary Lee Washington, 48 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Brandi Leigh Doolittle, 36 — contempt failure to pay

Donald Paul Britton, 47 — family court/failure to appear two counts

Michael Lee Mitchell, 52 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)

Crystal Nicole Kirkland, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Connie Jean Pennington, 55 — contempt of magistrate’s court unfit dwelling, hold for Aiken South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Crystal Marie Smith, 40 — hold for Walton County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center

Keith Mitchell Waters, 36 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Bobby Wayne Clemons III, 25 — receiving good represented as stolen value more than $2,000 general sessions court bench warrant, unlawful carrying of a pistol general sessions court bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Dunbar, 69 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operation of immobilized vehicle, permitting misuse of title, registration or license plate

Stephen Antoine Robinson, 33 — public disorderly conduct

Priscilla Ann Riley, 44 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

