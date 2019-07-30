These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 29, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Carrington Demetry Smith, 32 — failure to comply, assault and battery third degree
Latoya Jermisha Glover, 37 — public disorderly conduct
Lewis Linzy Butler Jr., 27 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Bradley Adin Richardson, 48 — domestic violence second degree
Noland William Diggs, 37 — domestic violence second degree
Alexis Nicole Robinson, 29 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
Demetrius Raynard McIlwain, 45 — public disorderly conduct
William Odell Swancey, 73 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Divis Lee Johnson, 58 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Clary Lee Washington, 48 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Brandi Leigh Doolittle, 36 — contempt failure to pay
Donald Paul Britton, 47 — family court/failure to appear two counts
Michael Lee Mitchell, 52 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Crystal Nicole Kirkland, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Connie Jean Pennington, 55 — contempt of magistrate’s court unfit dwelling, hold for Aiken South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
Crystal Marie Smith, 40 — hold for Walton County Sheriff’s Office per National Crime Information Center
Keith Mitchell Waters, 36 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Bobby Wayne Clemons III, 25 — receiving good represented as stolen value more than $2,000 general sessions court bench warrant, unlawful carrying of a pistol general sessions court bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Dunbar, 69 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operation of immobilized vehicle, permitting misuse of title, registration or license plate
Stephen Antoine Robinson, 33 — public disorderly conduct
Priscilla Ann Riley, 44 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety