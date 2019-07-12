Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.