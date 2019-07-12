These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rickie Delane Craig Jr., 36 — family court failure to appear three counts
Dalton Patrick Randall, 22 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff's Office
Kennie Louis Eberhart Jr., 33 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense
Aaron Keith Steele, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence second offense, driving under suspension second offense
Shaneeka Christian Sheard, 21 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less two counts
Ronnie Demont Newkirk, 43 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, manufacture, possess or distribute narcotic drugs in schedule I(B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, manufacture, possess schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more
Jesse Avery Robinson, 19 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Syliva Michelle Reid, 40 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (enhancement)
Jeff Morton Jr., 53 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Clifton Laverne Freeman, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense commitment two counts
Jessie James Reed, 67 — driving under the influence
Stacy Renee Gray, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant two counts
Nicholas Benjamin Carr, 20 — failure to comply