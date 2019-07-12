Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 11, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Rickie Delane Craig Jr., 36 — family court failure to appear three counts

Dalton Patrick Randall, 22 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff's Office

Kennie Louis Eberhart Jr., 33 — driving under suspension third or subsequent offense

Aaron Keith Steele, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, driving under the influence second offense, driving under suspension second offense

Shaneeka Christian Sheard, 21 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less two counts

Ronnie Demont Newkirk, 43 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, manufacture, possess or distribute narcotic drugs in schedule I(B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, manufacture, possess schedule IV drugs except flunitrazepam with intent to distribute, trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more

Jesse Avery Robinson, 19 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Syliva Michelle Reid, 40 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (enhancement)

Jeff Morton Jr., 53 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less or marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Clifton Laverne Freeman, 49 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense commitment two counts

Jessie James Reed, 67 — driving under the influence

Stacy Renee Gray, 44 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants

Andrew Khiry Ward, 27 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense bench warrant two counts

Nicholas Benjamin Carr, 20 — failure to comply

Tags