Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 24, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jessica Takeashia Travis, 32 — trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 400 grams or more

Earl Eugene Valentine, 19 — possession of cocaine first offense

Jeffery Alan Nash Sr., 53 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Vinson Chevell Hunter Jr., 29 — contempt of magistrate’s court

Donald Louie Dawson, 62 — assault and battery third degree

Nelson Lamont Conner, 32 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree

Radrick Latron Outing, 31 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, assault and battery third degree two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)

Shawn Lamar Bennie Brown, 38 — sex offender/failure to register first or second degree

Brianna Sharice Harris, 26 — assault and battery third degree commitment

Jammie Lee Coleman, 35 — felony driving under the influence great bodily injury results two counts

Jeremiah Frazier Free, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Dana Larue Herron, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Joseph Bryan Cobb, 57 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Montavius Aquise Kemp, 18 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, assault and battery third degree

Wesley Hunter Jackson, 23 — hold for Columbia County

Jason Todd Smoot Sr., 38 — simple larceny $2,000 or less

Tyreak Rashawn Grate, 27 — driving under the influence alcohol/substance bench warrant, driving under suspension non suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status

Steven Maurice Burton II, 48 — family court bench warrant

David Bernard Harris, 21 — assault and battery third degree

Robert Green Jr., 64 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree

Lorenzo Goodwin, 61 — disorderly conduct

Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 25 — assault and battery third degree

