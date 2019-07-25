These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 24, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jessica Takeashia Travis, 32 — trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 400 grams or more
Earl Eugene Valentine, 19 — possession of cocaine first offense
Jeffery Alan Nash Sr., 53 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Vinson Chevell Hunter Jr., 29 — contempt of magistrate’s court
Donald Louie Dawson, 62 — assault and battery third degree
Nelson Lamont Conner, 32 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence third degree
Radrick Latron Outing, 31 — hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, assault and battery third degree two counts, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Shawn Lamar Bennie Brown, 38 — sex offender/failure to register first or second degree
Brianna Sharice Harris, 26 — assault and battery third degree commitment
Jammie Lee Coleman, 35 — felony driving under the influence great bodily injury results two counts
Jeremiah Frazier Free, 41 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dana Larue Herron, 53 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Joseph Bryan Cobb, 57 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Montavius Aquise Kemp, 18 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, assault and battery third degree
Wesley Hunter Jackson, 23 — hold for Columbia County
Jason Todd Smoot Sr., 38 — simple larceny $2,000 or less
Tyreak Rashawn Grate, 27 — driving under the influence alcohol/substance bench warrant, driving under suspension non suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, habitual traffic offender/driving under suspension as per habitual traffic offender status
Steven Maurice Burton II, 48 — family court bench warrant
David Bernard Harris, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Robert Green Jr., 64 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree
Lorenzo Goodwin, 61 — disorderly conduct
Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 25 — assault and battery third degree