These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 12-14, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michele Clark Marshall, 50 — domestic violence third degree
Akeem Daquan Martin, 22 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Sherika Yvonne Williams, 33 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Kenneth Ray Eubanks, 44 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jessie Collins James, 65 — leaving gas station without paying for gas first offense
John Richard Tager, Jr., 52 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Christopher Dwayne Odom, 26 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, possess, conceal or dispose of stolen vehicle
David Lenair Lightsey, Jr., 24 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (enhancement)
Molly Juanita Rogers, 35 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tanda Bernise Ruth Raines, 39 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay
Joshua Scott Curry, 25 — violation of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jeremy Adam Solomon, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Linzer JP Grant III, 28 — assault and battery third degree, malicious injury to animals, personal property, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, fireman or crossing guard
Yusuf Khalid Thompson, 32 — forgery value less than $2,000
Justin Alan Vincent, 25 — driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI first offense
William Blenn Martin III, 37 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Brian Scott Maximiek, 47 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense
John Michael Williams, 35 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense
Latavia Michelle Wise, 19 — assault and battery by mob second degree serious bodily injury results
Kelly Diane Key, 24 — contempt of magistrate's court (traffic/failure to maintain proof of insurance)
Jacob Harrison Craven, 25 — possess, conceal or dispose of stolen vehicle, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Benjamin Dominic Womack, 42 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Sarah Wheatly, 20 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Khristian Ratcliffe, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Rodney Tyrone Gantt, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Nichola Brodders, 47 — domestic violence third degree
Patrick Mew, 46 — domestic violence third degree
Brian Keith Abbey, 50 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Damien Rahmel Simmons, 37 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in six month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Kendale McKie, 40 — violation of city ordinance
Michael A. Wilcher, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Jacosa Lynn Tefft, 35 — public disorderly conduct
Rishawn Quindell Dunbar, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, malicious injury to animals, personal property two counts, domestic violence first degree, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam
Corderah Maurice Glover, 28 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, reckless driving, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Tandricka Ramisha Wallace, 29 — assault and battery first degree
Johnny Newman McNally, 39 — domestic violence third degree
Angel Marie Johnson, 27 — failure to comply, public disorderly conduct, public indecency
Richard Edward Brown, 39 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, bench warrant transporting alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Jeffrey Allen Leyda, Sr., 35 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Thomas Mitchell Stephens, Jr., 49 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety