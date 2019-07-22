These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 19-21, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Linda Williams Roach, 56 — pedestrian under influence of alcohol or drugs upon highway
Brittney Nicole Jefferson, 26 — pedestrians on highways
Willie Edward Terry, 62 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Megan Nicole Morris, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Miles Darrow McNierney, 70 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Reginald Craig Sweat Jr., 33 — contempt/contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Tyrone Johnson, 46 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Laura Alice Varney, 54 — trespass after notice
Collis Livingston, 54 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in a six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Howard Daniel Barton Jr., 19 — attempted murder two counts, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Samantha Chanel Brown, 26 — assault and battery third degree three counts
Jaylen Carl Davis, 19 — student threats
Michael Brice Garvin, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C,) LSD and schedule II first offense
Catavier Demetris Singleton, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to tree, house trespass upon real property $2,000 or less, domestic violence first degree
Timothy Noah Youngblood, 34 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Tamika Danielle Bailey, 28 — child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle two counts, driving under the influence first offense
Levi Lamont Bonnett, 44 — violation of city ordinance, use of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs
Rhonda Loraine Cope, 46 — hit and run of attended vehicle
Dakota Ray Swartz, 27 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Jason Rolland Ferron, 38 — assault and battery third degree
Sydney Nicole Brklycica, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Christian Matthew Dixon, 41 — domestic violence second degree
Tyler Ray Paul, 26 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, burglary/safecracking, possession or making implements capable of being used in a crime
James Temple Paul III, 52 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, possession or making implements capable of being used in a crime, burglary/safecracking
Travis Antwan Lanham Jr., 21 — driving without a license first offense, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Ashley Rose Salter, 20 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, misrepresenting identity to law enforcement, driving under the influence bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation bench warrant
David Michael Garner, 60 — domestic violence first degree
Jesse James Quarles, 38 — driving under the influence
Andrew Beard, 30 — breach of peace
Ferlando Alexandria Harley Sr., 52 — driving under the influence first offense (refused test), uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Jose Luis Acahua, 24 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16, open container, no South Carolina driver’s license, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Alonzo Strom, 54 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Louie Dell Fields III, 59 — grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Donnie Lawrence Russell, 46 — driving without a license first offense
Thomas Joseph Layden, 34 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act
Jonathan Brian Marshall, 32 — littering 15 to 500 pounds first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Reginald L. Wilson, 64 — shoplifting less than $2,000
Jeremy Jonas Ard Sr., 39 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, failure to comply
Juan Manuel Medina Vega, 35 — driving under the influence first offense, hit and run with property damage
Daniel Blair Klingel, 34 — driving under the influence first offense, child endangerment