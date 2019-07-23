Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 22, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Eric Anthony Villasenor, 23 — assault and battery third degree

James Brian Hutt, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Jerome Deangilo Dunbar, 34 — driving under suspension second offense bondsman off bond, bench warrant failure to appear per bond bring before issuing judge

Mark Beasley, 51 — domestic violence third degree two counts, assault and battery third degree

April Pricilla Turner, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Gavin Bradford Lamb, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Kenneth Lynn Silas, 43 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay

Matthew Miles Jolley, 31 — shoplifting first offense

Lawrence Larry Johnson, 50 — family court failure to appear, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and siren

Travis Lamont Heath, 32 — family court failure to appear

Anthony Dee Young, 37 — careless driving, false information to police/fire, driving under suspension

