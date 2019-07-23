These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 22, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Eric Anthony Villasenor, 23 — assault and battery third degree
James Brian Hutt, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Jerome Deangilo Dunbar, 34 — driving under suspension second offense bondsman off bond, bench warrant failure to appear per bond bring before issuing judge
Mark Beasley, 51 — domestic violence third degree two counts, assault and battery third degree
April Pricilla Turner, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Gavin Bradford Lamb, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Kenneth Lynn Silas, 43 — family court bench warrant failure to appear/pay
Matthew Miles Jolley, 31 — shoplifting first offense
Lawrence Larry Johnson, 50 — family court failure to appear, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue lights and siren
Travis Lamont Heath, 32 — family court failure to appear
Anthony Dee Young, 37 — careless driving, false information to police/fire, driving under suspension