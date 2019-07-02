These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 28-30, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Chasity Dawn Wood, 42 — possession of narcotic in schedule I (b), (c) LSD and schedule II third or subsequent offense, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Brian Gage Pitts, 24 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Hans C. Ventura Rubio, 34 — domestic violence third degree
Larry Stroman Jr., 41 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Hans K. Ventura Rubio, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Kuyler Stevens, 23 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense (blood alcohol .21)
Brandon Zachariah Wise, 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense (refused test), failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, failure to surrender driver’s license, registration first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
Rachel Orel Valentine, 28 — forgery less than $10,000
Bettina Katrice Heath, 32 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Brandon Bart Domingue, 33 — telephone/unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Audrey Nushell Dugar, 43 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent $2,000 or less
Madison Nicole McCoy, 20 — bench warrant simple possession of marijuana, bench warrant possession of drug paraphernalia
Ervin Arthur Williamson, 46 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, reckless driving, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Lachell Shanice Smith Guzman, 20 — attempted armed or allegedly armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime is not also sentenced to life without parole, assault/attempted murder
Jonathan Tavares Mims, 35 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Aaron Lee Prince, 35 — shoplifting $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts
Brandon Joseph Morton, 30 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense two counts
Raequan Marquel Freeman, 18 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Keonte Jerel Jefferson, 18 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Keevon Zantrell Jefferson, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Cameron Neil Duncan, 22 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle three counts, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants are stored, breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Amber Dawn Johnson, 23 — violation of city ordinance public drunk
Venson Taylor Jr., 43 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police, giving false information to law enforcement, public disorderly conduct
Jacobi Johnson, 29 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and license, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Pierre Sebastian Herrin, 33 — family court bench order failure to pay
Brandon Tavon Odom, 24 — contempt of magistrate’s court driving under the influence bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken bondsman off bond, manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond, contempt of magistrate’s court driving under suspension bench warrant, contempt of magistrate’s court transport alcohol bench warrant, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Tony Randall Adkins, 57 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Reginald Trumaine Dupree, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Donovan Anton Hill, 31 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Cheslie Nicole Bodie, 32 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Barry Harold Cook, 25 — bench warrant driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Brittany Nicole Williams, 30 — public disorderly conduct
Cody Edward Robbins, 28 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Brittany Jane Sanders, 32 — manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD, and schedule II first offense, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Mae Frances Baughman, 44 — financial transaction card fraud $500 or less in six-month period, financial transaction card theft
Anthony Clifton Owens, 38 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kiara Elaine Oatman, 28 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, assault and battery third degree
Nicholas Justin Woods, 27 — violation of county ordinance boating under the influence
Jerome Montreal Valentine, 35 — domestic violence second degree, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Michael Alan Bray, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request two counts, receiving stolen goods $2,000 or less
George James Livingston Sr., 45 — domestic violence third degree, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $2,000 or less
Emily Hope Livengood, 20 — distribution, etc., of methamphetamine second offense
Joseph Dustin Hamilton, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, giving false information to law enforcement, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Timothy Lamar Williams, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brandon Keith Ingram, 28 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense
Daegan Kain Gregory, 20 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Philip Quinzell Burdex, 33 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 26 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant, assault and battery third degree
Matt Martin Carroll, 28 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Kevin James Hilton, 47 — assault and battery third degree