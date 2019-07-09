These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 8, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kelvin Montrell Patrick, 28 — disorderly conduct
William Micheal Martin, 23 — domestic violence second degree
Salvador Torralba Morales, 27 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, hit and run of attended vehicle duties of driver involved in an accident with property damage, hold for Immigrations Custom Enforcement
Natoria Shandrell Moment, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Shavonne Tydarien Anderson, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Tra Quan Dashawn Salley, 19 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole six counts, attempted murder six counts
Robert Patrick Jackson Sr., 28 — hold for general sessions court paperwork
April Marie Padgett, 32 — unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drugs, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Charles Norton Heyward, 27 — criminal sexual conduct third degree
Jamarcus Conelus Boyd, 34 — domestic violence third degree, larceny/purse snatching not grand larceny, robbery or privily stealing
Candice Patricia Wise, 33 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) failure to appear, shoplifting $2,000 or less second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Billy Dean Pollard, 53 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons
Daniel Gauthier, 64 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams second or subsequent offense
Henry Clarence Mayson, 54 — contempt of magistrate's court (driving under suspension second offense bench warrant), contempt of magistrate's court (operating uninsured motor vehicle bench warrant)