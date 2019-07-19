These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 18, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Tyler Carey Moxley, 20 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to comply with lawful direction of police, pedestrian on highways
Sallie Jean Rice Dennis, 35 — fugitive from justice warrant non-criminal hold
Demontrez Mathis, 18 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a pistol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Tysheka Shaquail Nero, 21 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting $2,000 or less bench warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
George Mickey Johnson, 19 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, unlawful carrying of a pistol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Keith Sharpe, 18 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Allissa English, 21 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Gregory Antoine Johnson, 41 — breaking into motor vehicle, tanks, pumps where fuel lubricants are stored
Wes Foster Mullins, 41 — assault and battery third degree
Sanchez Alfonza Crawford, 37 — assault and battery third degree
Pamela Rachel Gantt, 27 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense, hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in accident
James Michael Ward, 46 — family court bench warrant failure to pay
Michael Dewayne Reece, 30 — unlawful to store, keep, possess machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle, discharging firearm into a vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, domestic violence third degree
Steven Turner, 50 — damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Amy Marie Chalker, 31 — obstructing justice
Eddie Dean Willard Jr., 27 — assault and battery third degree
Jason Blaine Coggins, 39 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Laverne Pounds Jr., 34 — assault and battery third degree
Cornellus Donte Dinkins, 27 — providing false information violation of city ordinance, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Mary Ann O’Hara, 58 — public disorderly conduct
Demarkus Treshon Mealing, 23 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, forgery value less than $10,000
Tamera Hope Vormelker, 60 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense