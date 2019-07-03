These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 2, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Damien Rahmel Simmons, 37 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Stephen Antoine Robinson, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shakeem Tislam Price, 30 — resisting arrest/oppose or resist law enforcement officer commitment
Lynwood McDonald Priester, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Shabrii Malik Dicks, 26 — contempt of family court by an adult (civil remedy only), contempt of magistrate’s court, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Rachel Margaret Parsons, 38 — violation of drug distribution law prohibited acts B penalties, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacture of methamphetamine)
Rebecca Lyn Deeks, 25 — contempt of magistrate’s court
Nathan Lewis Justice, 38 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Lorenzo Archibald Mason, 47 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
Dante Lee Firman Jr., 33 — public disorderly conduct
Charles Martin Toole, 62 — operating a stash house, possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Tommy Lamont Washington, 22 — speeding 10 miles per hour or less over the speed limit, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Ezzie Eastover Small, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense
Jakita Eboni Frazier, 29 — possession of a stolen vehicle value $10,000 or more general sessions court bench warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle value $10,000 or more bondsman off bond
Ramone Jarvon Eubanks, 38 — family court/failure to pay
Jonathan William Beckwith, 38 — fraudulent check or stop payment $500 or less first offense