These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 23, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Laquavis Marquis Williams, 25 — reckless driving, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Darla Nicole Moseley, 36 — detainer hold for Lexington County, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Nichole Lee Alston, 30 — family court bench warrant failure to pay, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Lindsey Nicole Brown, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Robert Travis Killinger, 43 — Aiken Department of Public Safety hold possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Brandy Jo Adams Bishop, 43 — hold awaiting warrants for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
John Michael Williams, 35 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, hold awaiting warrants for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Elton Valerian Williams, 46 — trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense, trafficking in cocaine 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense
Matthew Lee Rainey, 49 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Taisha Lynn Graham-Heard, 42 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Millard Eugene Burks, 32 — family court bench warrant failure to pay two counts
Meoshia Antionette Tyler, 28 — forgery value less than $10,000 affidavit of surrender, forgery value less than $10,000 general sessions court bench warrant, family court bench warrant failure to pay
Dominique Daquann Paige, 24 — hold for general sessions court, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections detainer hold, South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date 01/09/2024
Zalair Knowles, 20 — hold
Anthony Hayes Cantwell, 32 — trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense general sessions court
Dewayn Erold Taylor, 50 — domestic violence third degree
Joseph Michael Dicks, 28 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, attempted murder, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, hold awaiting warrants from New Ellenton Police Department
Donald Baron Jones, 25 — take or attempt to take a vehicle from a person by force without great bodily injury, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, assault and battery first degree, domestic violence second degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
Oscar Lee King, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrants
Cecil O’Brian Dudley, 36 — contempt of municipal court no driver’s license first offense bench warrant
Jaquell Antonio McCullum, 27 — hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol awaiting warrants
Rodney D. Bethea, 40 — hold awaiting warrants for South Carolina Highway Patrol