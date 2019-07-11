These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 10, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Sarah Denise Plaster, 55 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense
Richard Eric Pryor, 48 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Katie M. Bowser, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Michael Edwin Lott, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Logan Joseph Young, 26 — assault and battery third degree
Bobby Lee McCullough, 56 — contempt of municipal court (trespass after warning refused to leave), contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) failure to pay
Tommy Lee Lyles, 39 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, hit and run with injury or death
Derandus Laconza Smith, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property two counts, assault and battery second degree
Andrea Tyrone Huskey, 40 — assault and battery third degree
Christopher Martin Hancock, 46 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Sherry Annette Hutto, 52 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Michael Earl Proctor, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Maurice Keyshaun Thomas, 20 — contempt of magistrate's court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant
Scott Edward Hallman, 33 — domestic violence third degree
Russell Adam Young, 31 — assault and battery third degree
James Edward Devoti, 35 — hold
Eric Tyrece Douglas, 30 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Benji Leon Robinson, 40 — breach/obtain signature or property under false pretenses more than $2,000
William Odell Swancey, 73 — contempt of magistrate's court
Michael Cornell Hill, 54 — driving under suspension
Brian Edward Hollingsworth, 39 — family court commitment
Terry Leroy Phillips, 57 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons for Lexington County
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24 — grand larceny $10,000 or more affidavit of surrender, grand larceny $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, breach of trust more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 affidavit of surrender, breach of trust more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, burglary second degree affidavit of surrender, burglary second degree bondsman off bond
William Henry Islar Jr., 53 — family court failure to appear four counts