Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 10, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Sarah Denise Plaster, 55 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense

Richard Eric Pryor, 48 — failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, breach of trust with fraudulent intent more than $2,000, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Katie M. Bowser, 23 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Michael Edwin Lott, 42 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Logan Joseph Young, 26 — assault and battery third degree

Bobby Lee McCullough, 56 — contempt of municipal court (trespass after warning refused to leave), contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only) failure to pay

Tommy Lee Lyles, 39 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance, hit and run with injury or death

Derandus Laconza Smith, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, malicious injury to animals, personal property two counts, assault and battery second degree

Andrea Tyrone Huskey, 40 — assault and battery third degree

Christopher Martin Hancock, 46 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)

Sherry Annette Hutto, 52 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)

Michael Earl Proctor, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole

Maurice Keyshaun Thomas, 20 — contempt of magistrate's court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant

Scott Edward Hallman, 33 — domestic violence third degree

Russell Adam Young, 31 — assault and battery third degree

James Edward Devoti, 35 — hold

Eric Tyrece Douglas, 30 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Benji Leon Robinson, 40 — breach/obtain signature or property under false pretenses more than $2,000

William Odell Swancey, 73 — contempt of magistrate's court

Michael Cornell Hill, 54 — driving under suspension

Brian Edward Hollingsworth, 39 — family court commitment

Terry Leroy Phillips, 57 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons for Lexington County

Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24 — grand larceny $10,000 or more affidavit of surrender, grand larceny $10,000 or more bondsman off bond, breach of trust more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 affidavit of surrender, breach of trust more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, burglary second degree affidavit of surrender, burglary second degree bondsman off bond

William Henry Islar Jr., 53 — family court failure to appear four counts

Tags