These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 9, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty.
Destiny Teresa Wideman, 18 — larceny/stealing dogs
Octavius Olen Heath, 34 — trafficking in meth or cocaine base 100 grams or more but less than 200, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving papers
Christopher Shaquaan Williams, 24 — attempted armed or allegedly armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Napoleon Mackenzie Posey, 21 — discharging firearms into a dwelling
Christian Tyler Fincher, 23 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Tristan Xavier Frazier, 30 — assault/attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, hold awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Public Safety
Shantrell Latoya Smiley, 36 — contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Cassiopia Starr Rhoads, 28 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, grand larceny more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored, financial identity fraud or identity fraud two counts
Anna Hanna Morrison, 66 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Penny Wester, 48 — public disorderly conduct
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 38 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less