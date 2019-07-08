These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 5-7, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Joseph Aaron Burton, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Michael Ashton Parker, 37 — violation of county ordinance boating under the influence, violation of county ordinance negligent boat operation, violation of county ordinance no boat registration
Deaudrey Demetrio Howard, 29 — assault and battery third degree
James Billy Gomillion Jr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Telly Renard Johnson, 43 — domestic violence third degree
Russel Stuart Kendrick, 47 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense
Tyquandus Kendrius Cullum, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Don Edmond Lamberth, 65 — assault and battery third degree
Tyreek Raekwon Bacon, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Cameron Tremain Edwards, 28 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, contempt of magistrate's court
Marlon James Ervin, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Thomas Lee Keough, 65 — sex offender registry failure to provide internet information first offense
Johnny Martin Sherlock, 35 — hold for Richland County Sheriff's Office
Matthew Craig Gale, 32 — assault and battery third degree
Jonathan Nathaniel Barrs, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense, driving under the influence first offense refused test
Jayshon Sinceer Johnson, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Peter Joseph Ferguson, 21 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Tyler Cameron McCracken, 20 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance public drunk, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Donald Paul Myers II, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Brandon Allen Newman, 27 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 32 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Christopher Shaun Austin Nale, 22 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Devan Jarod Mealing, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)
Donald Daffy Paige, 66 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Margaret Adeleen Pennock, 19 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Kevin Eugene Roche, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Demetro Deon Bush, 36 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, distribution of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Raymond Joseph Evangelista, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Daniel Roy Williams, 52 — criminal domestic violence third degree
Collis Livingston, 54 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
Stella Ruth Galloway, 49 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
Mandale Blaine Harrison, 54 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Matthew Dylan Prince, 20 — minor purchase/possess alcoholic liquors, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, simple possession of marijuana 28 grams or less first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance
Cody Aaron Talley, 25 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance
James Huntley II, 45 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
Martin Glenn Britt, 33 — failure to pay child support two counts
Adrian Malik Freeman Jr., 24 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card forgery
Darryl Maurice Williams Jr., 21 — unlawful carrying of a pistol
Joshua Jerel White, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ida Bell Searles, 59 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety
Jorge Silva Becerril, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
George Brian Hilliard, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, petit larceny $2,000 or less
Jesus Remy Rosario, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Torey Lamar Counts, 36 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, malicious injury to personal property $2,000 or less