These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 5-7, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Joseph Aaron Burton, 48 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Michael Ashton Parker, 37 — violation of county ordinance boating under the influence, violation of county ordinance negligent boat operation, violation of county ordinance no boat registration

Deaudrey Demetrio Howard, 29 — assault and battery third degree

James Billy Gomillion Jr., 53 — driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Telly Renard Johnson, 43 — domestic violence third degree

Russel Stuart Kendrick, 47 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense

Tyquandus Kendrius Cullum, 19 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Don Edmond Lamberth, 65 — assault and battery third degree

Tyreek Raekwon Bacon, 21 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Cameron Tremain Edwards, 28 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, contempt of magistrate's court

Marlon James Ervin, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, burglary (non-violent) second degree

Thomas Lee Keough, 65 — sex offender registry failure to provide internet information first offense

Johnny Martin Sherlock, 35 — hold for Richland County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Craig Gale, 32 — assault and battery third degree

Jonathan Nathaniel Barrs, 19 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams of less of hash first offense, driving under the influence first offense refused test

Jayshon Sinceer Johnson, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Peter Joseph Ferguson, 21 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Tyler Cameron McCracken, 20 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance public drunk, failure to comply with lawful direction of police

Donald Paul Myers II, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Brandon Allen Newman, 27 — child endangerment commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 32 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply with lawful direction of police

Christopher Shaun Austin Nale, 22 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Devan Jarod Mealing, 20 — assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results)

Donald Daffy Paige, 66 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Margaret Adeleen Pennock, 19 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Kevin Eugene Roche, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Demetro Deon Bush, 36 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, distribution of methamphetamine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Raymond Joseph Evangelista, 42 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Daniel Roy Williams, 52 — criminal domestic violence third degree

Collis Livingston, 54 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance

Stella Ruth Galloway, 49 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance

Mandale Blaine Harrison, 54 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Matthew Dylan Prince, 20 — minor purchase/possess alcoholic liquors, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, simple possession of marijuana 28 grams or less first offense, failure to maintain proof of insurance

Cody Aaron Talley, 25 — driving under the influence of alcohol/substance

James Huntley II, 45 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

Martin Glenn Britt, 33 — failure to pay child support two counts

Adrian Malik Freeman Jr., 24 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card forgery

Darryl Maurice Williams Jr., 21 — unlawful carrying of a pistol

Joshua Jerel White, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ida Bell Searles, 59 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

Jorge Silva Becerril, 18 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

George Brian Hilliard, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, petit larceny $2,000 or less

Jesus Remy Rosario, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Torey Lamar Counts, 36 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants, malicious injury to personal property $2,000 or less

