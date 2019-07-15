These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 15, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Michael Patrick Bintliff, 25 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b) (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Zachariah Ryan Luke, 24 — reckless driving, driving without a license first offense, failure to stop for blue light no injury or death first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), receiving stolen goods value $10,000 or more, contempt of magistrate's court (sealed sentence) driving without license, contempt of magistrate's court (sealed sentence) uninsured motor vehicle fee, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol
Lequita Raquel Jackson, 32 — domestic violence second degree
James Willie Corley Jr., 33 — domestic violence third degree
Norris Lenyell Bradley Jr., 43 — assault and battery third degree
Thomas Joseph Arnold, 41 — attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Eric Christopher Byron, 45 — assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Jared Adam Feretti, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
David Lee Holton, 31 — hold for Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, burglary (non-violent) second degree two counts
Jacob Hudon O'Briant, 34 — contempt of magistrate's court
Donell Lee Davis, 64 — contempt of family court by adult (civil remedy only)
Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less
Willie Thomas Garrett Jr., 19 — assault and battery second degree
Marrington Elizabeth Moltzen, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Jerry Eugene Hall, 29 — driving under suspension commitment, operating uninsured vehicle commitment
Kwamez Fitzgerald Gilliam, 27 — trespassing after notice, failure to comply, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Randall Clayton Holcombe, 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, driving under suspension first offense, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to register motor vehicle