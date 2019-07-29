These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 26-28, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Jared Michael Gravat, 25 — possession of cocaine first offense
Glen Wesley Wright Jr., 64 — disorderly conduct
David Lee Christian, 46 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense
Cody Gene Payton, 31 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Walter Knud Pelikan, 54 — contempt of municipal court pedestrian under the influence bench warrant, contempt of municipal court public disorderly conduct bench warrant
Ansleigh Nicole Cheeks, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more
Melissa Dianne Boone, 35 — assault and battery third degree
Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant (Aiken Department of Public Safety dropped hold), pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon highway, public disorderly conduct
Dondi Eric Steven McCormick Jr., 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Hugh Page, 57 — domestic violence third degree
Trenton Smalls, 28 — hold for Fairfax Police Department per National Crime Information Center
Lamar Shareef Adkins, 38 — possession of other controlled substances in schedule I to V first offense, interference hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners
Bertrum Antawand Saxon, 38 — possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, interference hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of cocaine first offense
Joseph Allen Keenan, 47 — domestic violence first degree, violation of court order of protection
April Monique Johnson, 20 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Larry Andrew Griffin, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
Charlie Gene Jefferies Jr., 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Lachandra Victoria Gartrell, 35 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Ashley Nicole Carter, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Vincent Edward Delong, 28 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, failure to comply with lawful direction of police
Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 38 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000
Devin Faith Goodson, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle more than $2,000
Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle more than $2,000
David Eugene Mikell Sr., 39 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay two counts
Christopher Wilson Scott, 39 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police, shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance damage city property
Holly Lynn Armitage, 50 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense
Patrick Kelly Carn, 49 — indecent exposure two counts
Quinton Michael Howard, 21 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Shakeem Tislam Price, 30 — throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local two counts, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process
Monisha Daniel Hartley, 22 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense
Cassiopia Starr Rhoads, 28 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture or possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted, hold for electronic monitoring per 84
Kevin Michael Lear, 58 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Amber Lynn Clemons, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jeremiah Ashley Lockhart, 38 — family court bench warrant failure to pay/appear
Jason Chester Prescott, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Tonya Myrtice Logue, 30 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense
William Lon Madron, 52 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant (locals check), distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third offense, trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, unlawful carrying of a pistol, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property $2,000, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted
Julia Lynn Clemons, 24 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Lewis Franklin Cushman Jr., 30 — hold for Greenville County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, contempt of municipal court bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, shoplifting $2,000 or less
Terry Ray Caldwell, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jacques Lavaughn Reed, 25 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree
Ashley Gabrielle Smith, 23 — assault and battery third degree
Kierra Lavette Reed, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Keiron Omega Jones, 37 — hold for Blackville Police Department detainer hold, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored
Eduardo Ernesto Sanchez Murillo, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Andrew Luncheford Crook, 43 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
William David Badger Jr., 30 — family court bench warrant failure to pay