Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 26-28, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Jared Michael Gravat, 25 — possession of cocaine first offense

Glen Wesley Wright Jr., 64 — disorderly conduct

David Lee Christian, 46 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, contempt of municipal court driving under suspension first offense bench warrant, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense

Cody Gene Payton, 31 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more, hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Walter Knud Pelikan, 54 — contempt of municipal court pedestrian under the influence bench warrant, contempt of municipal court public disorderly conduct bench warrant

Ansleigh Nicole Cheeks, 27 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $10,000 or more

Melissa Dianne Boone, 35 — assault and battery third degree

Darryl Gene Jackson Jr., 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant (Aiken Department of Public Safety dropped hold), pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon highway, public disorderly conduct

Dondi Eric Steven McCormick Jr., 21 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

William Hugh Page, 57 — domestic violence third degree

Trenton Smalls, 28 — hold for Fairfax Police Department per National Crime Information Center

Lamar Shareef Adkins, 38 — possession of other controlled substances in schedule I to V first offense, interference hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners

Bertrum Antawand Saxon, 38 — possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy first offense, interference hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of cocaine first offense

Joseph Allen Keenan, 47 — domestic violence first degree, violation of court order of protection

April Monique Johnson, 20 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Larry Andrew Griffin, 59 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken

Charlie Gene Jefferies Jr., 28 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Lachandra Victoria Gartrell, 35 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder, burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Ashley Nicole Carter, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Vincent Edward Delong, 28 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000, failure to comply with lawful direction of police

Charles Wayne Sellers Jr., 38 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $10,000

Devin Faith Goodson, 27 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle more than $2,000

Joey Lee Ellis, 32 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle more than $2,000

David Eugene Mikell Sr., 39 — family court bench warrant failure to appear and pay two counts

Christopher Wilson Scott, 39 — failure to comply with lawful direction of police, shoplifting $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance damage city property

Holly Lynn Armitage, 50 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c,) LSD and schedule II first offense

Patrick Kelly Carn, 49 — indecent exposure two counts

Quinton Michael Howard, 21 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue

Shakeem Tislam Price, 30 — throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local two counts, possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense, resisting arrest oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process

Monisha Daniel Hartley, 22 — possession of other controlled substance in schedule I to V first offense

Cassiopia Starr Rhoads, 28 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, manufacture or possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted, hold for electronic monitoring per 84

Kevin Michael Lear, 58 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Amber Lynn Clemons, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jeremiah Ashley Lockhart, 38 — family court bench warrant failure to pay/appear

Jason Chester Prescott, 40 — domestic violence third degree

Tonya Myrtice Logue, 30 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense

William Lon Madron, 52 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant (locals check), distribution etc. of methamphetamine second offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third offense, trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, unlawful carrying of a pistol, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property $2,000, possession of a firearm or ammunition by person convicted

Julia Lynn Clemons, 24 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant

Lewis Franklin Cushman Jr., 30 — hold for Greenville County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, contempt of municipal court bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, shoplifting $2,000 or less

Terry Ray Caldwell, 28 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jacques Lavaughn Reed, 25 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence second degree

Ashley Gabrielle Smith, 23 — assault and battery third degree

Kierra Lavette Reed, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Keiron Omega Jones, 37 — hold for Blackville Police Department detainer hold, larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants are stored

Eduardo Ernesto Sanchez Murillo, 25 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Andrew Luncheford Crook, 43 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

William David Badger Jr., 30 — family court bench warrant failure to pay

Tags