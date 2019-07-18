These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 17, 2019. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Carolyn Lynn Jones, 44 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine of cocaine base first offense
Jimmy Powell Jr., 39 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (B), (C), LSD and schedule II first offense, disorderly conduct
Daniel Wesley Owens, 50 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Barnwell County, driving under suspension second offense bench warrant
Jessie Cornellous Williams, 55 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Roger Paul Jones Jr., 40 — malicious injury to person property less than $2,000
Brandon Lydell Turner, 35 — hold for Edgefield County, simple assault
Joanie Lynette Arenas, 48 — financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in a six month period
Tanisha Hardt, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Michael Gary Pace, 35 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered, driving without a license first offense
Jemmel Dawed Price Jr., 21 — driving without a license first offense
Jeremy David Heyward Malpass, 40 — damaging or tampering with a vehicle
Michael Kenneth Adams, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brian Alex Smith, 27 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Jacob Reid Williams, 23 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Montrez Joseph Hudson, 21 — assault and battery third degree
Sean James Lanza, 31 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, assault and battery third degree, hit and run duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury, failure to obey traffic control devices, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence first offense, reckless driving
Anthony Marcellous Mitchell, 38 — domestic violence third degree