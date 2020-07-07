Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 6, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Timothy Wayne Cauley, 54 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Dante Lee Firman Jr., 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, awaiting warrants from Aiken Department of Public Safety

Jacob Ernie Ball, 31 — second degree harassment, distribution etc. of methamphetamine (excludes manufacturing meth) first offense, unlawful carrying of pistol

Carrie Leann Brazell, 36 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

April Little, 33 — hold for North Augusta

David Jowanna, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety

 

 

