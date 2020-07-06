These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 2-5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Kameron Ryan Hall, 37 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree
Erica Lynn Meredith, 37 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Lucy Antonella Nelson, 35 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
John Gilbert Mashburn, 53 — failure to possess registration card magistrate court bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving without a license second offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving without a license second offense bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bondsman off bond, failure to possess registration card bondsman off bond
Pierre Santrell McKie, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of municipal court providing false information bench warrant, prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Larry Wayne Chambers III, 29 — domestic violence second degree violation of probation general sessions court bench warrant
Erica Lynn Meredith, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Jeremy Leshayne Tuggle, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request three counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Barry Lee Hall, 58 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Whitney Blake Nappier, 34 — domestic violence second degree
Marlon Maurice Ashley, 21 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense
Jonathan Glenn Smith, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Derrick Bernard Martin, 29 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Trudi Faye Mikell, 40 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct
Andrea Renee Taylor, 34 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense
Andrew Luncheford Crook, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $2,000 or less
Trebor David Cockrell, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Juan Leandro Marcos, 21 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense
Melvin Bernard Williamson Jr., 24 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office
Lloyd Thomas Dicks Jr., 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply
Jimmy Burt Keenan, 21 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense
Chelsea Mae Komisar, 32 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Marlon Maurice Ashley, 21 — possession of a weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without possibility of parole
James Mark Cawley Jr., 30 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, injury
Juan Leandro Marcos, 21 — hold for immigrations
Andra Lamon Johnson, 45 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Reginald Allen Brown, 44 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct
Salvador Paredes Villagomez, 35 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Marco Tulio Mayorga Caceres, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kolbe River Duplessis, 22 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Katherine Anne Bentley, 39 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 two counts, breach of peace non-aggravated in nature
Amy Kai Peters, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Katea Tanisha McKie, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Lonnie Steve Randall, 58 — burglary (non-violent) second degree
Robert Harold Walker, 63 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
John Thomas Belote, 36 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, domestic violence first degree, assault and battery second degree
Jeremy Chad Byrd, 34 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 second offense
Latoshia Renee Childs, 42 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense
Christopher Devon Blitchington, 21 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, public disorderly conduct
Michael Dean Campbell, 28 — hold for Lincolnton County, Georgia
Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance for false information bondsman off bond
Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — telephone/unlawful communication (after 07/20/01), domestic violence first degree, domestic/violation of court order of protection
Joselyn Tracy Dingler, 30 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report two counts, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Raymond James Sherrard, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less
Amber Marissa Lowe, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Shawn Raazik Jones, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued