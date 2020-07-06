Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for July 2-5, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Kameron Ryan Hall, 37 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree

Erica Lynn Meredith, 37 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully two counts, unlawful carrying of a pistol

Lucy Antonella Nelson, 35 — hold for Lexington County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

John Gilbert Mashburn, 53 — failure to possess registration card magistrate court bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving without a license second offense magistrate court bench warrant, driving without a license second offense bondsman off bond, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense bondsman off bond, failure to possess registration card bondsman off bond

Pierre Santrell McKie, 33 — assault and battery third degree

Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — contempt of municipal court shoplifting bench warrant, contempt of municipal court providing false information bench warrant, prisoners/contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited

Larry Wayne Chambers III, 29 — domestic violence second degree violation of probation general sessions court bench warrant

Erica Lynn Meredith, 37 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Jeremy Jacob Grey, 26 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Jeremy Leshayne Tuggle, 30 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Jason Wade Taylor, 46 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request three counts, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Barry Lee Hall, 58 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Whitney Blake Nappier, 34 — domestic violence second degree

Marlon Maurice Ashley, 21 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense

Jonathan Glenn Smith, 27 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Derrick Bernard Martin, 29 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Trudi Faye Mikell, 40 — disorderly conduct/gross intoxication, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond

Candy Lynn Morris, 40 — public disorderly conduct

Andrea Renee Taylor, 34 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense

Andrew Luncheford Crook, 44 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle $2,000 or less

Trebor David Cockrell, 34 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Juan Leandro Marcos, 21 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving without a license first offense

Melvin Bernard Williamson Jr., 24 — possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office

Lloyd Thomas Dicks Jr., 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, violation of city ordinance failure to comply

Jimmy Burt Keenan, 21 — public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, possession of narcotics in schedule I (b), (c), LSD and schedule II first offense

Chelsea Mae Komisar, 32 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Marlon Maurice Ashley, 21 — possession of a weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without possibility of parole

James Mark Cawley Jr., 30 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) first degree, malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property, injury

Juan Leandro Marcos, 21 — hold for immigrations

Andra Lamon Johnson, 45 — uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Reginald Allen Brown, 44 — domestic violence third degree, public disorderly conduct

Salvador Paredes Villagomez, 35 — open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

Marco Tulio Mayorga Caceres, 26 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kolbe River Duplessis, 22 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Katherine Anne Bentley, 39 — malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000 two counts, breach of peace non-aggravated in nature

Amy Kai Peters, 34 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Katea Tanisha McKie, 33 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Lonnie Steve Randall, 58 — burglary (non-violent) second degree

Robert Harold Walker, 63 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

John Thomas Belote, 36 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, malicious injury to animals, personal property $2,000, domestic violence first degree, assault and battery second degree

Jeremy Chad Byrd, 34 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 second offense

Latoshia Renee Childs, 42 — driving under the influence more than .10 but less than .16 first offense

Christopher Devon Blitchington, 21 — manufacture, possess other substance in schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, public disorderly conduct

Michael Dean Campbell, 28 — hold for Lincolnton County, Georgia

Jamal Rashaad Justice, 39 — shoplifting $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, violation of city ordinance for false information bondsman off bond

Willie Maurice Franklin, 31 — telephone/unlawful communication (after 07/20/01), domestic violence first degree, domestic/violation of court order of protection

Joselyn Tracy Dingler, 30 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report two counts, hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Raymond James Sherrard, 32 — shoplifting $2,000 or less

Amber Marissa Lowe, 32 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Shawn Raazik Jones, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Tags