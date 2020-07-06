Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.