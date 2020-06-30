These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for June 29-30, 2020. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Matt Martin Carroll, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
James Banks, 67 — domestic violence third degree
Brenden Lynn Hesseling, 26 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused test
Holley Danielle Stein, 34 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Cody Edward Robbins, 29 — violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program
Robert Jermaine Jones, 24 — manufacture, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Barry Harold Cook, 26 — malicious injury to tree or house/trespass upon real property, injury
Richard Edward Brown, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Donte Allen Fogle, 29 — public disorderly conduct
Matthew Miles Jolley, 32 — hold for Barnwell County
Trinity Liam McKinney, 23 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Joe Brooks, 52 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond two counts, possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near school bondsman off bond, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense bondsman off bond
Cody Edward Robbins, 29 — possession of narcotic in Schedule I(B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful to possess, dispose or distribute prescription drug bondsman off bond two counts
Demarco Jarrell Gleaton, 19 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Jason Michael Rose, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Darlene Bobbie Carpenter, 34 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Allen Cornell Pollin, 42 — hold for Aiken probation
Scott Allen Dabbs, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Jacob David Fields, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
William Edward Parker Jr., 38 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Robert Trent Hursey, 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request