These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 23. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Rodrecus Ramone Smith, 35 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Marsha Lynn Williams, 37 — assault and battery third degree, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Montavius Aquise Kemp, 19 — armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole
Devin Mivel Good, 24 — criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age
Michael Charles Moseley, 32 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bench warrant
Collin Bradford Smith, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, malicious injury to animals or personal property injury value $2,000, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Ryan Terrell Raby, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Alvin Hollingsworth, 37 — assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct
Chelsea Marie Hobbs, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Gary Craig Phillips, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office narcotics
Joshua Lee Dooley, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office narcotics
Baxter Felix Vinson Jr., 46 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office narcotics
Jeremy Daniel Hill, 42 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office narcotics
Thomas William Guinn, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office narcotics
John Thomas Belote, 36 — possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, kidnapping
Randy Lewie Enlow, 53 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense