These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 15. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Alfred Gene Good, 58 — public disorderly conduct
Misty Ann Johnson, 28 — altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters first offense, theft of electric current first offense two counts
Juan Velazquez, 34 — driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Meagan Alexis Johnson Smith, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Julianne Boyle, 45 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Heather Mearie Britton, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Ryan Gore, 21 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Grady Lefone Owenby, 45 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Zachary Stuart Kendrick, 24 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Steven Sanders, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Jamie Allen Curtis, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office awaiting warrant
Michael Steven Sanders, 22 — violation of city ordinance/failure to comply with public safety officer
Lisa Ready Prince, 46 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Scott Douglas Wittenberg, 40 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, failure to pay bench warrant
Amber Dawn Odum, 30 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Tyler Lee Logue, 20 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections emergency action
Michael Steven Sanders, 22 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Joseph Lee Carver, 29 — financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period two counts, financial transaction card theft
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant
Phillip James Robinson, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Garrick Kelly, 28 — driving under the influence license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, violation of city ordinance/failure to stop on command of officer, receiving stolen goods value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Nathaniel Tavinici Mack, 38 — domestic violence second degree, failure to pay bench warrant