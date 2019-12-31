These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 30. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Maria Dean Best, 44 — assault and battery third degree
James Perry Daily, 39 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, public disorderly conduct
Keith Mitchell Waters, 36 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Christopher Anthony Knight, 33 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Valaree Key, 57 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kennard Antwan Thomas, 29 — domestic violence third degree fail to appear bench warrant
Aleta Marie Johnson, 20 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Barbara Michelle Morrison, 53 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense bondsman off bond
Melik Parker, 18 — violation of city ordinance failure to comply bench warrant
Megan Cecilia Murphy, 30 — violation of city ordinance carrying concealed weapon, South Carolina Department of Correction max out date 12/31/2019
Donna Smith Fulghum, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christopher Moses Lawrence, 35 — contempt of family court by adult failure to appear and pay bench warrant two counts
Teddy Jerome Bennett, 66 — assault and battery third degree
Cody Ryan Hydrick, 21 — violation of city ordinance
Denzell Scottie Johnson, 26 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Matthew Landy, 43 — failure to pay bench warrant, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Richard Michael Price, 35 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense bench warrant, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Tonya Myrtice Logue, 31 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia, per National Crime Information Center hit