These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 3-5. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Cassandra Canales, 48 — obtain signature or property under false pretenses value more than $2,000, forgery value less than $10,000
Alexandra Grace Ragland, 18 — public disorderly conduct, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited
Terry Van Duvall II, 34 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission
Raven Di'Shone Robinson, 24 — financial transaction card fraud value more than $500 in six-month period two counts
Robert Alan Galloway, 31 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Chelsea Nicole Rabun, 30 — possession of a weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in heroin, morphine etc. 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle
Spencer Brian Sandifer, 23 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
James Adam Jackson Jr., 30 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000, contraband, furnish or possess county or municipal prisons prohibited, hold for Edgefield County
George Brian Hilliard, 45 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less (enhancement per 16-01-0057)
William Garrett Moxley, 27 — trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc. 14 grams or more but less than 28 grams, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams
Troy Lanier Cadden Jr., 44 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, manufacture meth first offense
Brandee Lane Severson, 40 — domestic violence third degree
Raymond Buddy Waters, 60 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Benjamin Lewis Kesselring, 40 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, public disorderly conduct, assault and battery first degree
Kilven Michael Patterson, 45 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Terry Maurice Cade, 38 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense sealed sentence bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, assault and battery second degree
Jason Allen Burleson, 28 — use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive
Joshua Jerel White, 27 — assault and battery third degree
Braivon Jacob Kennedy, 24 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Shala Anne Johnson, 39 — public disorderly conduct bondsman off bond, public disorderly conduct bench warrant
William Garrett Moxley, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, possess, conceal, sell or dispose of stolen vehicle value $2,000 bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense bondsman off bond, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued bondsman off bond, operating vehicle in unsafe mechanical condition bondsman off bond, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense two counts bondsman off bond, burglary (non-violent) second degree bondsman off bond, grand larceny value $10,000 or more bondsman off bond
Gregory Antione Johnson, 42 — larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored bondsman off bond
Isaiah Keiron Rouzan, 26 — sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully bondsman off bond, manufacture, possess other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogous bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of pistol bondsman off bond
Vonchea Antayvious Lee, 24 — manufacture, possess other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogous
Lisa Samantha Fields, 34 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, violation of city ordinance providing false information, administer, distribute, etc. Schedule I(b) or (c) or Schedule II drug, LSD
Patrick Ryan Eagerton, 37 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, legal custodian unlawful neglect of child or helpless person, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Justin Shawn Cerda, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Everett Hall, 33 — indecent exposure, malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property injury value $2,000, assault and battery third degree two counts, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ronnie Calvin Key, 35 — assault, beat or wound police officer serving process or while resisting, failure to comply, public disorderly conduct
Raheem Markevious Lukie, 27 — contraband, furnishing or possessing county or municipal prisons prohibited, hold for Greenwood County
Anthony Staubitz, 19 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Jyrell Shiquen McCoy, 22 — resisting arrest, disobeying lawful order, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
John Tyler Chesani, 48 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, public disorderly conduct, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Everett Hall, 33 — hold for Aiken County Department of Corrections, malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail
Felicia Latonya Davis, 36 — malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property
Nicholas Beecher Fry, 29 — administer, distribute, etc. Schedule I(b) or (c) or Schedule II drug, LSD
Jonathan David Griffin, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Trevaris JQuan Moore, 25 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less