These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 28. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Travis Leon Bronson, 40 — public disorderly conduct, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Timothy Horton Twitty, 39 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense, burglary third degree first offense
Justin Shawn Cerda, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Tyler Jakaine Curry, 24 — hit and run attended vehicle duties of driver involved in an accident
Noah Kyle Murphy, 18 — criminal solicitation of a minor
Ashley Ann Smoak, 33 — subornation of perjury/false information on a document, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections maxout date
Christopher Martin Hancock 47 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Nicole Lynn Lacy, 32 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Sherry Annette Hutto, 53 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Kerwin Jamal Johnson, 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Terrence Reynard Turmon, 26 — manufacture, distribution or possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam bondsman off bond three counts, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first offense, trafficking in cocaine 100 grams or more but less than 200 grams, unlawful carrying of a pistol
Jason Lee Pinion, 39 — possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle bondsman off bond
Amy Genelle Boyd, 43 — entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Mark Allen Thomas, 37 — malicious injury to animals, personal property value $2,000
Joseph Carr Jr., 52 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Cameron Christopher Hooks, 29 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Ajay Tiwari, 55 — unlawful entry into enclosed places