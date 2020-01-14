These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 13. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Robert John Boyce Jr., 28 — burglary second degree
Jordan Alexander Carr, 21 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Nicholas Cole Dixon, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Steven Odell McCary, 53 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Herman Edward McMillan Jr., 35 — trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams third or subsequent offense, failure to pay bench warrant
Tracy Lynn McCary, 56 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
JaMicheal Lenard Sanders, 27 — failure to pay bench warrant
Alkirt McKnight, 43 — manufacturing, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam, trafficking in cocaine 200 grams or more but less than 400 grams
Brianna Alexia Cooper, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Christina Joanne Majure, 34 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Lena Ann Brown, 25 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Cody Aaron Jackson Sanders, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office