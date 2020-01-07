Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 6. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — public disorderly conduct

Quantez Chavalis Dunn, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Caleb Nicholas Winburn, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense

Brandon Odairy Williams, 33 — driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of pistol bench warrant

Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants

Tyrone Dupree Jr., 21 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants 

Christopher Jaylen Graham, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants

Richard Rodrekosk Carroll Jr., 18 — criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy defined, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, unlawful carrying of pistol, disorderly conduct bench warrant, failure to comply with order of public safety officer bench warrant, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant

Jatonious Tyrez Butler, 19 — assault and battery third degree

Dalton Cole Campbell, 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Kartel D'Marco Smith, 22 — hold

Antonio Trenell Pryer, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Joe Nathan Holmes, 59 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

Brandon Bart Domingue, 34 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense bondsman off bond

Jon Casey Sims, 34 — public disorderly conduct

Forest Ward Smith, 60 — public intoxication

Chaka Khan Coleman, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant

William Garrett Moxley, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts

Shelsea Ramone Williams Jr., 21 — assault and battery third degree

Tyler Jakaine Curry, 24 — domestic violence third degree

Nachelle Lecel Patterson, 21 — hold for Richland County per National Crime Information Center

William Patrick Hayes, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, domestic violence second degree

Bart Lenair Poole, 48 — failure to pay bench warrant, failure to pay

Carl William Last, 69 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree 

Michael Paul Carrington, 35 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant

Samuel Robert Soper, 43 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

