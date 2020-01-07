These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 6. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Shanna Marie Swearingen, 36 — public disorderly conduct
Quantez Chavalis Dunn, 25 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Caleb Nicholas Winburn, 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense
Brandon Odairy Williams, 33 — driving under suspension second offense bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of pistol bench warrant
Jermaine Darnell Garriett Jr., 22 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Tyrone Dupree Jr., 21 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Christopher Jaylen Graham, 20 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants
Richard Rodrekosk Carroll Jr., 18 — criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy defined, hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrants, unlawful carrying of pistol, disorderly conduct bench warrant, failure to comply with order of public safety officer bench warrant, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bench warrant
Jatonious Tyrez Butler, 19 — assault and battery third degree
Dalton Cole Campbell, 24 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Kartel D'Marco Smith, 22 — hold
Antonio Trenell Pryer, 22 — hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Joe Nathan Holmes, 59 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Brandon Bart Domingue, 34 — burglary (after June 20, 1985) third degree first offense bondsman off bond
Jon Casey Sims, 34 — public disorderly conduct
Forest Ward Smith, 60 — public intoxication
Chaka Khan Coleman, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant
William Garrett Moxley, 27 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program two counts
Shelsea Ramone Williams Jr., 21 — assault and battery third degree
Tyler Jakaine Curry, 24 — domestic violence third degree
Nachelle Lecel Patterson, 21 — hold for Richland County per National Crime Information Center
William Patrick Hayes, 35 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant, domestic violence second degree
Bart Lenair Poole, 48 — failure to pay bench warrant, failure to pay
Carl William Last, 69 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree
Michael Paul Carrington, 35 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant
Samuel Robert Soper, 43 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Charles Daniel Harrison, 35 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request