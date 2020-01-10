These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 9. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Clifton Williams III, 44 — assault and battery third degree
Kennard Antwan Thomas, 29 — unlawful carrying of pistol, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Stacey Lamont Bing, 46 — violation of court order of protection
Robert Lee Stallings Jr., 25 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Christopher Edward Arthur, 40 — contempt of family court by adult failure to appear/pay, attempted murder two counts, hold for US Marshals, hold for Laurens County
Justin Sentrell Jackson, 28 — driving under suspension license suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Keyshawn Lamar Brown, 19 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Tyishia Nicole Wakefield, 19 — hold for Laurens County
Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 30 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Dustin Shane Webster, 26 — public disorderly conduct
Darriel Jamarr Pontoo, 26 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants, failure to comply