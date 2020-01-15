Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 14. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Nicholas Eugene Lowder, 33 — obtaining signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less

Brandi Nicole Holloway, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Lee Walker Jr., 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Carl Helms, 27 — failure to pay bench warrant

Jessica Marie Henderson, 31 — cruel work, abandonment, etc. of animals when not torture first offense

Tiffany Danielle Cannon, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Jonathan David Griffin, 29 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Donald Alan Shirley Jr., 52 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Christopher Ray Hutto, 32 — hold for Aiken County South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services warrant

Jared Cody Johnson, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hold for habitual traffic offender

Steven Odell McCary, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third offense bondsman off bond

James Dority, 41 — burglary second degree

Joshua Lee Groves, 18 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less

Michael Alan Bray, 29 — hold per National Crime Information Center hit for Texas probation

Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — burglary second degree

Decavien Alerieus Williams, 17 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon

April Rachelle Clements, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Stacey Marie Simmons, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, public disorderly conduct

Stephanie Lin DeCosta, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office

Erica Danielle Jeffords, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Jason Scott Conley, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

William Burt Stokes, 45 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

