These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 14. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Nicholas Eugene Lowder, 33 — obtaining signature or property under false pretenses value $2,000 or less
Brandi Nicole Holloway, 40 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Lee Walker Jr., 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Carl Helms, 27 — failure to pay bench warrant
Jessica Marie Henderson, 31 — cruel work, abandonment, etc. of animals when not torture first offense
Tiffany Danielle Cannon, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Jonathan David Griffin, 29 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Donald Alan Shirley Jr., 52 — driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Christopher Ray Hutto, 32 — hold for Aiken County South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services warrant
Jared Cody Johnson, 34 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense general sessions court bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hold for habitual traffic offender
Steven Odell McCary, 53 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license suspended for driving under the influence third offense bondsman off bond
James Dority, 41 — burglary second degree
Joshua Lee Groves, 18 — shoplifting value $2,00 or less
Michael Alan Bray, 29 — hold per National Crime Information Center hit for Texas probation
Natalie Elizabeth Siciliano, 43 — burglary second degree
Decavien Alerieus Williams, 17 — possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life, armed robbery/robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon
April Rachelle Clements, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Stacey Marie Simmons, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, public disorderly conduct
Stephanie Lin DeCosta, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Erica Danielle Jeffords, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jason Scott Conley, 46 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
William Burt Stokes, 45 — hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services