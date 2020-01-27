These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 24-26. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine third or subsequent offense excludes manufacturing
Lawrence Richard Cooley, 63 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Steven Jones Jr., 43 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000
Anthony Rudy Jones, 41 — violation of city ordinance disobeying lawful order of police, traffic/passing unlawfully
James Hiram Jackson Jr., 23 — assault and battery third degree
Patrick Devine Hammonds, 34 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Terrence Reynard Turmon, 26 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program bench warrant, manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II or III bench warrant, sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully bench warrant
Larry Sinclair Jackson, 35 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams first offense, trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense
Richard Bradford Moseley Jr., 40 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, forgery value less than $10,000, financial transaction card fraud criminally receive goods/services fraudulently obtained value $1,000
Heather Rose Morales, 38 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, manufacture, distribute, possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense
Joseph George Anderson, 35 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 bondsman off bond, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense bondsman off bond, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bondsman off bond, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense bondsman off bond, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense bondsman off bond
Devron Markiest McKevie, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
Rickey Joey Dean Anderson Jr., 24 — public disorderly conduct
Brittany Nichole Winburn, 23 — burglary non-violent second degree
Lorenzo Goodwin, 61 — trespassing/entry on another's land for various purposes without permission, public disorderly conduct
Malcolm Jordan Victoria, 28 — public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000
Sandra Dee Crabtree, 58 — lottery/intend to defraud, counterfeit game tickets; alter, make, etc. four counts, assault and battery third degree
Billy Dewayne Graham, 58 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Akil Jones, 40 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Darian Rashad Grant, 26 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Brittney Diane Barrett, 34 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense bench warrant
Gregory Glenn Clary II, 31 — failure to appear/pay bench warrant, hold for Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Susanne Michelle Williams, 38 — violation of city ordinance soliciting without business license
William Barron Crowder, 48 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
James Allen Fields Jr., 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
April Pricilla Turner, 22 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Susan Lynn Willing, 57 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request, assault and battery third degree
Brandon Michael Ward, 26 — hold for Walterboro Police Department, hold for Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Florida
Pervis Pressley Stalnaker III, 62 — giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Torri Latron Caldwell II, 25 — unlawful carrying of pistol, hold for Richmond County Sheriff's Office per National Crime Information Center hit
Tariq Markily Gary, 19 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Elijah Malik McNeal, 24 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less, violation of city ordinance failure to comply, contempt of municipal court simple possession of marijuana bench warrant
Tavia Ann Legette, 37 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Jay William Arthur Sterling, 40 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense, no driver's license first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense general sessions court bench warrant, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense general sessions court bench warrant
Susan Lynn Willing, 57 — malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less bondsman off bond
Rogelio Vega Jr., 21 — driving without a license first offense, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Lester Lamar Main, 48 — violation of city ordinance use state code if possible false information
George James Livingston Sr., 45 — public disorderly conduct, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle