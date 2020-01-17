These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Stacey Ikeesh Judge, 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol, prisoners/contraband, furnishing or possessing in county or municipal prisons prohibited
Jason Perron Reeves, 44 — burglary third degree first offense
Robert Olin Smith, 23 — altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters first offense, domestic violence second degree, theft of electric current first offense two counts, attempted murder
Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense
Joseph Robert Edwards, 33 — sex offender registry violation failure to register third and subsequent offense, sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense
Donte Allen Fogle, 28 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Wendell Lamar McMillan Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
David Brian Payne, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant
Garrick Kelly, 28 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond
Tammy Freeman Gaskins, 49 — domestic violence third degree
Jeremy Lee Cockrell, 37 — hold for Edgefield Probation detainer hold
Nicholas Tihan Cooper, 28 — domestic violence third degree
Wayne Bernard Turner, 49 — domestic violence third degree, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, driving without a license first offense, hold for US Marshal
Beverly Ann Walker, 63 — public disorderly conduct
Lovell Colvin Jr., 67 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Allen Jameel Jackson, 29 — family court failure to pay bench warrant