Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 16. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Stacey Ikeesh Judge, 26 — unlawful carrying of pistol, prisoners/contraband, furnishing or possessing in county or municipal prisons prohibited

Jason Perron Reeves, 44 — burglary third degree first offense

Robert Olin Smith, 23 — altering, tampering, bypassing utility meters first offense, domestic violence second degree, theft of electric current first offense two counts, attempted murder

Ashley Rose Salter, 21 — possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant, possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense

Joseph Robert Edwards, 33 — sex offender registry violation failure to register third and subsequent offense, sex offender registry violation failure to register first offense

Donte Allen Fogle, 28 — domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Wendell Lamar McMillan Jr., 28 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

David Brian Payne, 55 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Harry Sydnor Willis Jr., 69 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office awaiting warrant

Garrick Kelly, 28 — assault and battery third degree bondsman off bond

Tammy Freeman Gaskins, 49 — domestic violence third degree

Jeremy Lee Cockrell, 37 — hold for Edgefield Probation detainer hold

Nicholas Tihan Cooper, 28 — domestic violence third degree

Wayne Bernard Turner, 49 — domestic violence third degree, breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, driving without a license first offense, hold for US Marshal 

Beverly Ann Walker, 63 — public disorderly conduct

Lovell Colvin Jr., 67 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Allen Jameel Jackson, 29 — family court failure to pay bench warrant

