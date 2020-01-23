These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 22. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Heather Leighann Hall, 26 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants
Rhonda Lynn Ennis, 49 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Shane Blitchington, 41 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, hold for leg monitor
Scott Allen Dabbs, 33 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Erin Nicole Black, 31 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Ronnie James, 60 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Jackie Lynn Millard, 30 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less bench warrant, driving without a license first offense, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Andre Ricardo Byars, 44 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash bench warrant, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense bench warrant two counts, failure to comply with lawful direction of police or fireman bench warrant
Christopher Alan Powell, 30 — attempted murder two counts, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Austin Anthony Fabian, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety, hold for SC Department of Corrections
Glenn Allen Jordan, 55 — assault and battery first degree, public disorderly conduct, violation of city ordinance/false information to public safety officer
Aquatavi Jamael Conner, 33 — domestic violence second degree
Cody Edwards Robbins, 28 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Shaun Andrew Benson, 36 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew DeHart Hamilton, 29 — reckless driving, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office hold for pending warrants, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Johnny Eugene Hinson, 50 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office
Johnnie Mae Mealing, 50 — assault and battery third degree, trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Donald Develouse Field, 33 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense, speeding more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit
Lewie Trenton Jeffries, 20 — criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age, criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act
Gregory Sheldon Lee Kelley, 42 — public disorderly conduct, hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Zalair George Knowles, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety