Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 29. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Stephen Wade Berry, 34 — assault and battery third degree two counts

Joshua Alexander Jenkins, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct

Kamarcus Hakiem Williams, 22 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant

Thomas Charles Russell, 38 — civil contempt order

Latrina Nicole Hollingsworth, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence

Handell Frazier, 36 — civil contempt order

Razzie Marie Humphrey, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense

Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — contempt of court

Tony Eugene Curtis, 54 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, failure to appear bench warrant

Kenneth Duane Johnson, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant, domestic violence second degree bench warrant

Charles Anthony Yost, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, hold for Aiken County detention center warrant

Patrick Hunter Green, 26 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold

Christopher Ryan Milligan, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

James Thomas Owens, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant

Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy defined

William Michael Mintz, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Devin Dewayne Jones, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

 

Tags