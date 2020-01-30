These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 29. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Stephen Wade Berry, 34 — assault and battery third degree two counts
Joshua Alexander Jenkins, 32 — hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, public disorderly conduct
Kamarcus Hakiem Williams, 22 — assault and battery third degree bench warrant
Thomas Charles Russell, 38 — civil contempt order
Latrina Nicole Hollingsworth, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence
Handell Frazier, 36 — civil contempt order
Razzie Marie Humphrey, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense
Dustin Rae Hicks, 37 — contempt of court
Tony Eugene Curtis, 54 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense, failure to appear bench warrant
Kenneth Duane Johnson, 37 — failure to pay bench warrant, domestic violence second degree bench warrant
Charles Anthony Yost, 47 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Patrick Hunter Green, 26 — hold for Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia, detainer hold
Christopher Ryan Milligan, 27 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Thomas Owens, 42 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrant
Dwayne Antoine Wilson, 19 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, criminal conspiracy/common law conspiracy defined
William Michael Mintz, 59 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Devin Dewayne Jones, 23 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants