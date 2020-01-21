Stock Photo - Police Bookings
These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 17-20. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

William Ross Snider III, 49 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report

Joseph Robert Edwards, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Brittney Michelle Garrett, 29 — public disorderly conduct, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Terry Van Duvall II, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

David Martin Ross, 31 — hold for Edgefield Probation and Parole

Angela Tonika Frazier, 52 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less four counts

Kathi Wise Courtney, 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Gregory Thomas Chance, 55 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Drew Lynne Grossman, 39 — hold for Georgia Parole Board

Jason Lee Pinion, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Timothy Jasbin Patrick, 27 — domestic violence second degree

Roxanne Robb Page, 32 — public disorderly conduct

Donna Johnson Frew, 57 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense

Daegan Kain Gregory, 20 — assault and battery third degree

Ollie Matthew McGee III, 52 — failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant two counts

Shane Ernest Mays, 19 — assault and battery by mob third degree bodily injury results two counts

Mark Eric Curry, 36 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense bench warrant, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant

Stevie Llewellyn Wimberly, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Nathan Shane Smith, 30 — domestic violence third degree

Anthony Levi Washington, 31 — violation of city ordinance false information

Tommy Joe Hendricks Jr., 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Melissa Nell Kitchens, 48 — public disorderly conduct

Ernie Michael Simmons, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to pay family court bench warrant

Melvin Dawayne Chandler, 31 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogous

Shaunta Lamonte Kemp, 20 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully

Kendale McKie, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Michael Davis, 55 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant

Ramone Jarvon Eubanks, 39 — failure to pay family court bench warrant

Juanita Latisha Smith, 40 — domestic violence first degree

Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense

George Alexander Huntington, 18 — minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors, administer, distribute, etc. Schedule I (B) or (C) or Schedule II drug, LSD, narcotic

Edward William Tomago, 37 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant

Thomas Mark Chambers, 34 — domestic violence first degree, assault and battery third degree

April Marie Anderson, 34 — failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant

Andre Armon Green, 23 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue

Vernon Griffin Zellars, 22 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue

Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

Ricki Lynn Johnson, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

James Edward Mikell Sr., 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense

William Cody Storey, 23 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, burglary (non-violent) second degree

Kendall Lawrence Powell, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Margaret Anne Damato Ford, 30 — violation of city ordinance/false information, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant

Nathaniel Charles Davis, 34 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk

Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant

