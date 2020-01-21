These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 17-20. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
William Ross Snider III, 49 — striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway failure to report
Joseph Robert Edwards, 33 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Brittney Michelle Garrett, 29 — public disorderly conduct, possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Terry Van Duvall II, 34 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
David Martin Ross, 31 — hold for Edgefield Probation and Parole
Angela Tonika Frazier, 52 — breach of trust with fraudulent intent value $2,000 or less four counts
Kathi Wise Courtney, 63 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Gregory Thomas Chance, 55 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Drew Lynne Grossman, 39 — hold for Georgia Parole Board
Jason Lee Pinion, 39 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Timothy Jasbin Patrick, 27 — domestic violence second degree
Roxanne Robb Page, 32 — public disorderly conduct
Donna Johnson Frew, 57 — possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Daegan Kain Gregory, 20 — assault and battery third degree
Ollie Matthew McGee III, 52 — failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant two counts
Shane Ernest Mays, 19 — assault and battery by mob third degree bodily injury results two counts
Mark Eric Curry, 36 — distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth), manufacture, distribute or possess narcotic drugs in Schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, failure to stop for a blue light no injury or death first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 second offense, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense, unlawful operation of unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, driving under suspension license suspended for DUI first offense, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense bench warrant, transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken bench warrant, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle bench warrant
Stevie Llewellyn Wimberly, 58 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Nathan Shane Smith, 30 — domestic violence third degree
Anthony Levi Washington, 31 — violation of city ordinance false information
Tommy Joe Hendricks Jr., 49 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Melissa Nell Kitchens, 48 — public disorderly conduct
Ernie Michael Simmons, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol, shoplifting value $2,000 or less, failure to pay family court bench warrant
Melvin Dawayne Chandler, 31 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogous
Shaunta Lamonte Kemp, 20 — possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense, unlawful carrying of a pistol, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Kendale McKie, 41 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Michael Davis, 55 — public disorderly conduct, trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request bench warrant
Ramone Jarvon Eubanks, 39 — failure to pay family court bench warrant
Juanita Latisha Smith, 40 — domestic violence first degree
Leann Elizabeth Barziloski, 38 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense
George Alexander Huntington, 18 — minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors, administer, distribute, etc. Schedule I (B) or (C) or Schedule II drug, LSD, narcotic
Edward William Tomago, 37 — possession of narcotics in Schedule I (B), (C), LSD and Schedule II first offense, failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant
Thomas Mark Chambers, 34 — domestic violence first degree, assault and battery third degree
April Marie Anderson, 34 — failure to appear/pay family court bench warrant
Andre Armon Green, 23 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Vernon Griffin Zellars, 22 — manufacture, possession of other substances in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue
Robert Lee Hamm Jr., 61 — trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Ricki Lynn Johnson, 36 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
James Edward Mikell Sr., 50 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI third or subsequent offense
William Cody Storey, 23 — failure to pay family court bench warrant, hold for Barnwell County Sheriff's Office detainer hold, burglary (non-violent) second degree
Kendall Lawrence Powell, 40 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Margaret Anne Damato Ford, 30 — violation of city ordinance/false information, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant
Nathaniel Charles Davis, 34 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk
Dustin Anton Quattlebaum, 27 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant