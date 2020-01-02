Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Brandon Bart Domingue, 34 — hold for Lt. Butler

John Callie Redd, 38 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

Christopher Daniel Opalewski, 48 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property

William James Byrd III, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, assault and battery second degree

Latoya Antoinette Holloway, 35 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000

Eugene Trey Simmons III, 20 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city, unlawful carrying of a pistol, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections

Shawn Joshua Senters, 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less

Bradley Mitchell Goodwin, 23 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Quincy Valentino Dean, 34 — failure to pay bench warrant

Diego Anthony Morales, 21 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Randa Leigh McClung, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Kimberly C Matlock Rider, 50 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense

Napoleon Christopher Graham, 52 — criminal domestic violence, transport alcohol in an motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense

Dwayne Ricardo Scott, 32 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense, violation of a city ordinance/failure to comply with police

Alvin Jimmy Patrick Jr., 57 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission

David Lee Mitchell, 55 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant

Ashley Brianna Patterson, 29 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Christopher Michael Pendergast, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes

Christopher Elijah Newell, 28 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense

Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold

Calvin Marcel Patten, 46 — violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city, assault and battery third degree

Wilber Clevland Hillis II, 37 — assault and battery third degree, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants

Michael Anthony Patterson, 53 — domestic violence third degree

Reco Matorious Dowling, 42 — domestic violence third degree

Jeremy William Steel, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants

Aaron Michael Volpe, 23 — hold for the New Ellenton Police Department awaiting warrants

Travis Deon Bibbs, 37 — public disorderly conduct, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense

Mary Alice Paige Miller, 56 — public disorderly conduct

Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence first degree

Sammy Lee Gardner Jr., 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to pay bench warrant two counts

Jeremiah Abercrombie, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense

Tags