These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brandon Bart Domingue, 34 — hold for Lt. Butler
John Callie Redd, 38 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Christopher Daniel Opalewski, 48 — malicious injury to a tree or house/trespass upon real property
William James Byrd III, 34 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense, assault and battery second degree
Latoya Antoinette Holloway, 35 — malicious injury to animals, personal property injury value $2,000
Eugene Trey Simmons III, 20 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully, violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city, unlawful carrying of a pistol, hold for South Carolina Department of Corrections
Shawn Joshua Senters, 35 — petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Bradley Mitchell Goodwin, 23 — violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Quincy Valentino Dean, 34 — failure to pay bench warrant
Diego Anthony Morales, 21 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Randa Leigh McClung, 50 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense
Chris Gruber Jr., 50 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Kimberly C Matlock Rider, 50 — possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base first offense
Napoleon Christopher Graham, 52 — criminal domestic violence, transport alcohol in an motor vehicle with seal broken, driving under the influence .10 but less than .16 first offense
Dwayne Ricardo Scott, 32 — possession of cocaine first offense, possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash second or subsequent offense, violation of a city ordinance/failure to comply with police
Alvin Jimmy Patrick Jr., 57 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
David Lee Mitchell, 55 — failure to appear and pay bench warrant
Ashley Brianna Patterson, 29 — open container of beer/wine in motor vehicle, driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Christopher Michael Pendergast, 26 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes
Christopher Elijah Newell, 28 — driving under the influence .16 or higher first offense
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — hold for Saluda County Sheriff’s Office detainer hold
Calvin Marcel Patten, 46 — violation of a city ordinance/discharging a firearm in the city, assault and battery third degree
Wilber Clevland Hillis II, 37 — assault and battery third degree, hold for North Augusta Department of Public Safety warrants
Michael Anthony Patterson, 53 — domestic violence third degree
Reco Matorious Dowling, 42 — domestic violence third degree
Jeremy William Steel, 21 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrants
Aaron Michael Volpe, 23 — hold for the New Ellenton Police Department awaiting warrants
Travis Deon Bibbs, 37 — public disorderly conduct, manufacture, distribution etc. of cocaine base first offense
Mary Alice Paige Miller, 56 — public disorderly conduct
Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, 33 — assault and battery third degree, domestic violence first degree
Sammy Lee Gardner Jr., 33 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety awaiting warrant, failure to pay bench warrant two counts
Jeremiah Abercrombie, 44 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense