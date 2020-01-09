Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 8. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk, giving false information to law enforcement

Emily Michelle Coatney, 41 — assault and battery third degree, telephone/unlawful communication, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant

Patrick Ryan Eagerton, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant

Cornelio Enriquez, 30 — possession of cocaine first offense, public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement

Richard Rodrekosk Carroll Jr., 18 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Joseph Ray Thomas, 63 — violation of city ordinance

Craig Bernard Drayton Jr., 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less

Trevon Larenz Butler, 25 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense

Everett Hall, 33 — assault and battery third degree

Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense

Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 30 — driving left of center, assault and battery third degree, failing to use headlights when required, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol warrants

Tyshawn Demetrius Smith, 45 — failure to comply with orders, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department

Christopher Jenorris Clemons, 46 — hold for Orangeburg County

Johnathan Greene Conner, 55 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant

Carrie Ann Gainey Key, 37 — false information, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services warrants

Jaimie Joe Marino, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants

Tags