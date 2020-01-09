These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 8. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — violation of city ordinance/public drunk, giving false information to law enforcement
Emily Michelle Coatney, 41 — assault and battery third degree, telephone/unlawful communication, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services awaiting warrant, hold for Aiken County detention center awaiting warrant
Patrick Ryan Eagerton, 37 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety warrant
Cornelio Enriquez, 30 — possession of cocaine first offense, public disorderly conduct, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Richard Rodrekosk Carroll Jr., 18 — public disorderly conduct, failure to comply
Joseph Ray Thomas, 63 — violation of city ordinance
Craig Bernard Drayton Jr., 26 — receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less
Trevon Larenz Butler, 25 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, use of a license plate other than for vehicle which issued, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense
Everett Hall, 33 — assault and battery third degree
Ryan Jeremiah Isaacs, 25 — failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence first offense
Daniel Gabriel Harmon, 30 — driving left of center, assault and battery third degree, failing to use headlights when required, failure to stop for blue lights no injury or death first offense, hold for South Carolina Highway Patrol warrants
Tyshawn Demetrius Smith, 45 — failure to comply with orders, driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense, receiving stolen goods value $2,000 or less, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department
Christopher Jenorris Clemons, 46 — hold for Orangeburg County
Johnathan Greene Conner, 55 — hold for Aiken County detention center warrant
Carrie Ann Gainey Key, 37 — false information, hold for South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services warrants
Jaimie Joe Marino, 34 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff’s Office warrants