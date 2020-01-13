These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 10-12. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Eric Dwain Nobles, 44 — failure to pay bench warrant
Reginald Isaiah Paine Williams, 25 — assault and battery first degree, assault and battery third degree
James Martin Robinson, 59 — public disorderly conduct
Hunter Long McCurley, 32 — grand larceny value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Justin Olandis Oakman, 33 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Joseph Ronald Hattaway, 29 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office, violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Lindsey Nicole Brown, 35 — contempt of family court failure to appear/pay
Jonathan Westley Hopson, 48 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Alyssia Annette Long, 18 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
David Martin Ross, 31 — sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully
Duan Maurice Drummings Sr., 40 — domestic violence third degree, domestic violence second degree
Charles Martin Toole, 62 — violation Drug Distribution Law, Prohibited Acts B, penalties
Robert John Boych Jr., 28 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Ashley Jo Thompson, 30 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Thomas Anthony Henderson, 19 — attempted murder three counts, discharging firearms into a dwelling, possession of weapon during violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole, murder two counts
Sergey Ponomarchuk, 32 — second degree harassment two counts
Parker Neal McFeely, 28 — grand larceny value $10,000 or more
Tabatha Anne Richardson, 49 — driving under the influence less than .10 first offense refused
Johnny Lamar Coleman, 39 — public disorderly conduct
Amber Nicole Williams, 24 — assault and battery third degree
Brandon Scott Adams, 35 — probation/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program, parole/violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Cassandre Nicholle Conway, 41 — legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Michael Ross Hull, 35 — possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense
Earnest Jeffery Simpkins Jr., 43 — possession of 28g or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash first offense, driving under the influence less than .10 first offense, driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Brittney Cherise Gabriel, 31 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Robert Erikson, 38 — pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Dameun Jeff Sanders, 27 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI bench warrant first offense, failure to comply bench warrant
Greg Peat Shay, 25 — public disorderly conduct
Christopher Lee Turner, 34 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
David Henry Malpass Jr., 30 — domestic violence second degree, petit or simple larceny $2,000 or less
Terry Ray Taylor Jr., 30 — domestic violence second degree
Desmond Elias Green, 26 — malicious injury to animals personal property injury value $2,000 or less
Samantha Wynette Hearn, 27 — hold for Aiken County Sheriff's Office warrant