These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 27. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Steven Jerome Moton, 48 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense
Willie Allen, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less
Todd Lee Clayton, 50 — public disorderly conduct
Julian Antonio Dobbins, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense
Natasha Laquise Brown, 23 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department bench warrant, violation of city ordinance/false information to police, public disorderly conduct
Irene Williams Moore, 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense
Corey Leonard Darlington, 22 — failure to pay bench warrant
Jason Andrew Bossick, 36 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia
Dylan Nathaniel Spires, 24 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant
Elijah Malik McNeal, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense
Kip Timothy Smith Jr., 24 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, unlawful communication (after 07/20/01), criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age
Erick Tehonest Albany Jr., 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety
Curtis Alonzo Clay, 59 — assault and battery third degree