Stock Photo - Police Bookings
Aiken Standard file photo

These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 27. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.

Steven Jerome Moton, 48 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense, deface vehicle license plate with intent to defraud, uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense

Willie Allen, 52 — shoplifting value $2,000 or less

Todd Lee Clayton, 50 — public disorderly conduct

Julian Antonio Dobbins, 29 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI first offense

Natasha Laquise Brown, 23 — public disorderly conduct bench warrant, giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department bench warrant, violation of city ordinance/false information to police, public disorderly conduct

Irene Williams Moore, 46 — driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI second offense

Corey Leonard Darlington, 22 — failure to pay bench warrant

Jason Andrew Bossick, 36 — hold for Columbia County, Georgia

Dylan Nathaniel Spires, 24 — possession of other controlled substances in Schedule I to V first offense bench warrant

Elijah Malik McNeal, 24 — possession of 28 grams (1 ounce) or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense

Kip Timothy Smith Jr., 24 — criminal sexual conduct with minor third degree commit/attempt lewd act, unlawful communication (after 07/20/01), criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt victim under 16 years of age

Erick Tehonest Albany Jr., 20 — hold for Aiken Department of Public Safety

Curtis Alonzo Clay, 59 — assault and battery third degree

Tags