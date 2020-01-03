These are the bookings recorded for the Doris C. Gravatt Detention Center for Jan. 2. Some names have already been printed and are not included below. Some of the people listed may not have actually spent time in jail if they posted bond and were released. Although those listed have been arrested and charged, that does not mean they have been found guilty. All bookings may be viewed online by visiting aikenstandard.com and clicking on the “Crime” tab.
Luis Alberto Hernandez, 22 — driving without a license first offense, hold for Immigration Customs Enforcement
Terry Van Duvall II, 34 — trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission
Micah Grant Vincent, 32 — sale or delivery of a pistol to or possession by certain persons unlawfully
Joe Brooks Jr., 52 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Mendell David Thomas, 37 — distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, distribution etc. of methamphetamine first offense (excludes manufacturing meth)
Christopher Daniel Opalewski, 48 — unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by persons unlawfully bondsman off bond
Justin Billy Williams, 25 — threatening life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal, assault, beat or wound a police officer serving process while resisting arrest
Sammy Lee Gardener Jr., 33 — sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawfully bondsman off bond, manufacture, distribution or possession of narcotic drugs in schedule I (B) and (C), LSD and schedule II first offense bondsman off bond, unlawful carrying of a pistol bondsman off bond
Gregory Antoine Johnson, 42 — breaking into motor vehicle or tanks/pumps where fuel/lubricant is stored
Melissa Kay Goff, 51 — violation of a city ordinance disorderly conduct
Tyrone Johnson, 47 — driving under suspension license not suspended for driving under the influence second offense